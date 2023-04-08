Summer camp is a place many people look back on fondly as they get older.
There are so many new activities and experiences that help the campers to find new interests.
The excitement and nervousness of going to camp for the first time, not knowing what to expect, but realizing it was one of the best experiences is something that many can remember.
The Y’s Camp Pepin is a place for kids to experience those same activities and feelings.
At Camp Pepin their goal is to create a safe and welcoming environment for campers to feel comfortable stepping out of their comfort zone.
Camp Director Erik Burton remembers being a camper once and wants to bring the same experiences he once had to campers now.
Burton was once a camper and a camp counselor at Camp Pepin and it has come full circle for him now being the new director for the camp.
“I was a camper, I was a counselor so I know the traditions. I have a unique perspective because I know what it was like to be a camper and a counselor and now I have the perspective of the director,” he said.
The camp offers a variety of experiences.
Day camps are available for students ages four through 12.
The day camps are offered as a way for younger kids, or first time campers, to dip their toes in the experience, but still go home at the end of the day.
There are the traditional resident camps for grades three through 10 and Camp Pepin offers six sessions throughout the summer.
Traditional resident camps are about a week long and allow campers to experience so many activities and the feeling of sharing a cabin with others.
For those who want to camp for longer, Camp Pepin has a two week resident camp.
Something new this year that Camp Pepin is offering – trail camps.
“We are bringing back things that used to be really popular. The trail camps are off-site experiences,” Burton said.
Camp Pepin also has specialty camps. These camps give participants the opportunity to focus on a specific skill during their stay.
They have experienced instructors come in and teach campers about their skill. This includes a fishing camp, survival camp, climbing camp and a sailing camp.
“These specialty camps are really cool because they are taught by instructors who have experience in those areas,” Burton said.
“These are ways for kids to still be at camp with all the other campers, but during the day the participants in the specialty camps are focusing on these specific skills,” he continued.
There are many options for campers to choose from. Burton expressed that at the heart of all the camps is their core values and mission.
They want to help students comfortable explore new interests and break out of their comfort zones. It is a place for students to focus on self growth.
It is important to Burton to know campers are leaving with skills.
“I really want to make sure that the skill classes and activities are enriching,” Burton said.
“I want them to be worthwhile and valuable and make sure the kids are learning skills and developing those skills,” he continued.
Burton is excited to see more campers after the camp was closed for a few years during the pandemic.
He says summer camps could be a great way for students to learn social skills and meet new people.
“I think that Camp Pepin has many benefits post-covid. After virtual learning and social distancing, a lot of young kids missed out on a year or more of learning social skills,” Burton said.
“They can be away from technology and it forces them into a situation where they can step out of their comfort zone. The good thing about doing that at summer camp is that the counselors are trained and there to coach positive interactions,” he continued.
Registration for Camp Pepin is open now and goes all the up until the camps begin.
They offer options for scholarships and fundraising and they have some discounts available upon registration.
“I want anyone who wants to come to camp, to be able to come to camp,” Burton said.
For more information about the camp, their offered options and registration, visit camppepin.org. Questions can be directed to Burton at camp@redwingymca.org
