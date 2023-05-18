Refined Skin Medi-Spa was located inside the St. James Hotel on the first level for 16 years.
Last October, they moved into their new location at 2835 South Service Dr., Suite 203.
Over the last few months they have been settling into this new space and getting their routine back.
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce helped them to celebrate their new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
“I was worried it would just be a change, but it is an improvement for us. It works better for our flow and for privacy with people coming in and out,” Dr. Garrick Olsen said.
The team at Refined Skin Medi-Spa is committed to helping clients with a variety of issues.
They offer a long list of services from massages, acne and acne scarring, thinning hair, facials, fillers, laser hair removal and many other skin care services.
“At Refined Medi-Spa, we take pride in offering a new level of service. It all starts with how our staff is selected and how our standards are taught,” their website states. “Our environment allows each of our professionals to cater to our clients, personally assisting them, making the most of their time spent with us, ensuring comfort, convenience and control.”
Each of the professionals at Refined Skin are passionate about their jobs.
During the ribbon-cutting, the providers talked about some of their favorite things they like to do and how they love helping clients find solutions.
Laura Aadalen from the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce congratulated the business on their successes and expressed how the chamber is happy to help.
She admired their passion for what they do.
“If you love your job you never work a day in your life,” she said.
Olsen chimed in and said, “Yea, I don’t work much.”
