The Every Hand Joined has come under the Red Wing Youth Outreach umbrella.
The move was effective Sept. 1.
The change brings the EHJ collective impact efforts -- including a communitywide network and data assets -- to Red Wing Youth Outreach, which has nearly 30 years of successful youth engagement programming, the two programs noted in a news release.
“This is a marriage of complementary organizations and mission. The youth and our community will benefit from closer coordination and combined operations. This is an investment in our youth, and ultimately the long-term health and success of Red Wing,” said Mandy Arden, Red Wing Youth Outreach executive director.
The expanded organization will continue the collective approach that uses community data to direct investment into youth programming that shows results.
Ross Lexvold, chair of Every Hand Joined, said, “We’re thrilled about the alignment created by
this change, and invite the community to continue their support of the Collective Impact
model and Red Wing Youth Outreach with their time and their resources.”
Youth Outreach brought Temeka Wirkkala and Chantel Wood to its team. Wirkkala will continue working as a community organizer for parent engagement under the collective impact initiative. Wood will carry out functions that support all operations -- from programming to communications.
Every Hand Joined began after Red Wing businesses, nonprofits, city and county government, schools, foundations and parents gathered in 2012 to address a trend that local young people were increasingly unprepared for the 21st century economy. The initiative has five “cradle to career” focus areas: Kindergarten read, social and emotional support, academic success, post-high school learning and career readiness.
Red Wing Youth Outreach provides mentorship, support and strong connections to caring adults that may be missing from the lives of Red Wing youth.
