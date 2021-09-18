Red Wing Family YMCA has named Bryan Soper the new executive director and CEO. Soper will start Oct. 1 and says he is excited to join the team.
This announcement comes after the Y’s board of directors went on a nine-month search once the previous CEO, Mike Melstad, retired.
Liz Flynn had been acting as interim CEO since Jan. 1, 2021.
“We looked at many candidates from across the country,” Bill Simmons, board chair, said in a news release. “After narrowing our search down to the top three candidates, Bryan stood out among the rest. His energy and vision for the Red Wing YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader.”
The Red Wing Y includes the facility in town as well as Camp Pepin.
“With Bryan’s ground up experience spanning 27 years in multiple YMCAs across the country and his passion for strategic planning, employee development and community engagement, we are convinced that the Red Wing YMCA will have fantastic leadership for many years to come,” Simmons said.
Soper has worked in the nonprofit world for most of his career and was serving at the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as operations executive director when he accepted this new role.
As the Red Wing CEO, Soper will be responsible for continuing to better the YMCA and upholding its core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility for all.
“I am extremely excited to join the team at the Red Wing Family YMCA and be a member of the Red Wing community,” Soper said. “My family is looking forward to returning to the Midwest. After growing up in western Wisconsin and working with the YMCA of the North in the Twin Cities, it will be great to be back with family and friends.”
He noted that he grew up spending time at the Eau Claire YMCA, playing a variety of sports and spending endless hours in the weight room with friends.
“The YMCA was the home of my first job as a summer camp counselor. I was lucky enough way back then to realize the impact we had on the kids and I knew then that this is what I wanted to do for my career. I am honored to have this opportunity to serve a great YMCA in a great community,” he said.
