Christy Rikli, a Red Wing woman who is battling stage 4 lung cancer, received the video message of her dreams from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
“You are such an inspiration to everyone around you and now including myself,” Johnson said in the video.
Rikli, a non-smoker, was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer in January 2020.
“ . . . it isn’t curable but it is treatable and that’s what we’re doing,” Rikli said. “We’ll continue with chemotherapy until it stops working and we’ve been holding the spread of the disease down until just recently. We’ve changed my treatment regimen to be a bit more aggressive to see if we can knock it back down.”
Since Rikli is a super fan of The Rock, her best friend, Heather Ahern, knew she had to do something special for Rikli’s 24th anniversary at her work, Express Employment.
Arhen sent an email to the studios explaining that Rikli was a huge fan and told them about her diagnosis. She never excepted The Rock to send a personalized video message back, but was thrilled when she got his response.
In the email, Arhen also sent photos of Rikli next to a life size cut out of The Rock wearing a mask and a photoshopped image of Rikli and The Rock together.
The Rock held up printed copies of those photos in the video and said, "Explain this because this is awesome, I love this."
When Rikli first saw the video message she was in shock.
“I couldn’t believe that he just did a 2 minute video talking about Heather, me, and showing pictures of my office,” Rikli said. “He’s the biggest star in the world right now and he took 2 minutes out of his day to send me a video? It made me think that if he can take time out of his day to spread some kindness and cheer, then we should all be able to take two minutes to make someone’s day better or easier.”
Rikli has been so inspired by The Rock’s message that she urges everyone to try a little harder to be kind to others.
“There are so many people in this world fighting health issues, or dealing with stress that just don’t show it on the outside,” Rikli said. “You truly don’t know the challenges in people’s lives and it doesn’t take much to spread a little kindness, a smile, holding a door, buying a cup of coffee and those small things really do positively impact people.”
