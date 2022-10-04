The new American Symphony cruise ship pulled into Levee Park early Friday morning.
As the ship pulled into Red Wing, visitors waved to people in Levee Park with smiles on their faces and excitement to explore the new city.
American Cruise Lines has been visiting Red Wing with their riverboat ships for years.
“We appreciate the business American Cruise Lines brings to our community and we are proud to have the crew and visitors here with the company’s new vessel,” Mayor Mike Wilson said. “All of the businesses and the museums in town appreciate the travelers that come into town and what this company brings to the community.”
To celebrate the new boat docking in Red Wing for the first time, Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Visit Red Wing and city staff and officials greeted the boat with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We are super excited to welcome yet another boat from American Cruise Lines, the American Symphony, to Red Wing,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Larson said. “We are always welcoming of your cruise lines and all that you bring to our economy and all of the tourists you bring into the city, not only from your boats, but also the people that come in to see your beautiful boats as well.”
The new American Symphony cruise ship is the newest ship on the Mississippi River and is currently sailing the company’s longest cruise itinerary, a 22-day trip from New Orleans to St. Paul.
“This is the new American Symphony, and we will do this again next year with the American Serenade, another new riverboat,” Director of City Partnerships from American Cruise Lines Frank Klipsch said.
“We are building about four boats per year and one of these in particular each year, but we are also building some new ships for the East Coast and along the eastern seaboard to go into smaller communities as well,” Klipsch said.
American Cruise Lines has been traveling up and down the Mississippi River for a decade.
“We are expanding rapidly, and we are in about 34 states, we have 16 boats, and we were the originator and longest serving cruise line on the Mississippi River, this is our 10th year, and we are excited to be here in Red Wing,” Klipsch said.
Riverboat cruises like those from American Cruise Lines are a large part of the Red Wing economy. The visitors spend time in the community and learn about some of the history that the city has to offer.
Being in communities like Red Wing is what makes river cruises a unique experience for travelers. They stop in several cities along the river that are all rich with historic architecture and experiences.
“We can’t do this without you all. It isn’t a matter of just taking a trip up and down the river, it is in fact being in communities like this and sharing what you have to offer and the tremendous hospitality that we receive here so we are very grateful,” Klipsch said.
