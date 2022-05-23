The city of Red Wing welcomes a new patrol officer to their police department. Tristan Olson is the newest addition and has been working with the Red Wing Police Department since Jan.
Olson started his law enforcement career at the Wabasha County Sheriff's Department. With the city of Red Wing’s Police Department, he completed his field training and probationary period earlier this year.
Originally from Plainview, Olson is familiar with the small town and rural areas in southeast Minnesota. Plainview is where he started his emergency services career.
“I grew up in Plainview and it's definitely a small town. I did some farming growing up and I enjoy being in this area,” Olson said.
After working with the ambulance service in his hometown, Olson began working for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester as an EMT. From there, he decided he wanted to go into law enforcement.
“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do and something I’ve always thought about doing,” Olson said.
Olson enjoys working in emergency departments because he enjoys being a part of the community in a way that he can offer help. “It sounds a little cliche but I really like helping people,” he said, “I like being there to help people with whatever they need whether it is a medical issue or a family issue or anything really.”
Olson is looking forward to working in Red Wing, “it’s busier here and I like that, I started in Wabasha County and that is more rural. There’s a little more opportunity here for community engagement and I feel like I can make a larger impact here,” he said.
Outside of working the overnight shift in Red Wing, Olson enjoys spending time with his family and girlfriend. He also enjoys being outdoors and being active.
He also likes anything history related. “I like reading and watching historic genres and learning more about history,” he said. It’s even on his bucket list to visit every American Civil War Battlefield.
Olson is thankful to be in a supportive community and looks forward to getting to know the people in Red Wing. “I want everyone to know that we like what we do, and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of the community.”
