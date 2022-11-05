The Red Wing Trolley has made a return.
The trolley has been spotted out and about around town during special events like the West End’s Autumn Fest and other excursions.
After a few years off, the trolley is now back and ready for business.
The trolley was acquired by the Red Wing Credit Union and has been out of service for the past few years.
Aaron DeJong and the Red Wing Credit Union Board were committed and worked to find someone in the community that could take on the project while keeping it in Red Wing.
“The Red Wing Credit Union decided to purchase the trolley a couple years ago and they had reached out to a few different qualified candidates,” Red Wing Trolley owner Jim Ross said.
“Some of the candidates wanted to take the trolley out of town and Red Wing Credit Union via Aaron and the board were very committed to keeping it here in town. Eventually the road led to me having a conversation with them about this,” he continued.
Ross took on the project and has been working with the credit union over the course of two years. The trolley is officially turned over to Ross and is ready for reservations.
“Two years ago this month we decided we would really need to go through the trolley and make it operationally sound and create a good business plan and that is what we did,” he said.
The trolley is available for various events, currently Red Wing Trolley is booking events like weddings, corporate events and shore excursions.
“We are focusing on renting it for weddings in various capacities, then corporate events where corporations could rent it for a few hours and take it on historic tours around town or things like that,” Ross said.
They are hoping to work closely with local organizations like the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Main Street, Red Wing Arts and many others to provide the trolley at local events.
“It will be used in the Holiday Stroll this year. and we hope to work with the Chamber to have it in River City Days next year and more local events for sure,” Ross said.
They are hoping to work with some of the cruise lines and riverboats for shore excursions on tours.
“We want to work with some of the cruise lines for shore excursions and bringing tourists to various historical sites and tours, even though they have their buses we feel like we could offer a different experience for them,” Ross said.
Bringing the trolley back was a large effort in part by many local organizations. Many people had a hand in creating a vision for the Red Wing Trolley to stay in the community and offer a unique experience.
“Without the hard work of the Red Wing Credit Union and their hard work keeping the trolley here, we probably wouldn’t be here today and that goes for other local organizations like the chamber, the Port Authority, the city of Red Wing, Red Wing Arts and others,” Ross said.
Red Wing Trolley has opportunities for advertisement to local businesses. Manager and driver Paul Burnham will work with businesses to design unique ads that blend with the environment of the historic trolley.
“As far as the outside of the Trolley goes, that would be larger advertisements, we wanted to keep the integrity of the trolley. So, we would use the colors that are in the trolley and fonts that would work with the environment,” Burnham said.
For more information about the trolley and how to book the unique transportation for an event visit rwtrolley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.