Two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached in opioid litigation at both the local and state level. On Monday, Oct. 25, the Red Wing City Council voted to opt in to the settlement.
A letter from the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was sent to statewide municipalities, including Red Wing, to explain the settlements and steps to move forward. The letter explains that the two settlements “would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and ArnerisourceBergen, and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.”
In these settlements, the distributors are required to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and Janssen Pharmaceuticals would pay up to $5 billion in nine years or fewer.
States and cities have the ability to opt into the settlements. The attorney general’s office states, “Each of the proposed settlements has two key participation steps. First, each state decides whether to participate in the settlement. Minnesota has joined both settlements. Second, the subdivisions within each participating state must then decide whether to participate in the settlements. Generally, the more subdivisions that participate, the greater the amount of funds that flow to that state and its participating subdivisions. Any subdivision that does not participate cannot directly share in any of the settlement funds. even if the subdivision' s state is settling and other participating subdivisions are sharing in settlement funds.”
This is an early stage of the agreements. Council President Becky Norton said, “I took a look at this, and it seems like an opportunity. And it also looks like if there's not enough that are willing to participate across the country, it impacts the settlements. So I'm definitely in favor of us beginning this process.”
While the City Council has voted to participate in the settlement now, it can opt out later. Council member Kim Beise said on Monday, “At this point, you almost need to, you can always decide later on if you don't want to. At this point you need to, it’s the early stages.”
The impact of opioids
Like every state, Minnesota has been affected by opioids in the past years. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that since 2020, opioid overdose deaths have continued to climb. The most recent complete data is from 2019 and it shows that 2019 had the most opioid overdose deaths at 427, followed by 2017 at 422. In comparison, in 2020 there were 54 opioid overdose deaths in the state.
Nonfatal overdoses have also increased. In 2020 there was a reported 3,990 opioid-involved nonfatal overdoses in Minnesota, which is more than double the number in 2016.
Ellison said of the opioid crisis, “There is no amount of money that can ever make up for the death and destruction these companies caused in the pure pursuit of profit. No amount of money can bring back the nearly 5,000 lives we lost in Minnesota or fully restore the communities devastated in every part of our state. But it is still critically important to hold these companies financially accountable for their role in creating and extending the opioid crisis, and this agreement does that and more.”
