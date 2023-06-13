Red Wing’s first annual Pride event will be a place for celebration and education.
With the help of Red Wing Arts, the community is invited to a free Pride event on June 17.
Randii Waddell, Leah Buysse and Carli Waddell have put in hours of hard work and dedication to make this Pride event a success.
The idea started with Carli Waddell, they wanted a place for Red Wing to celebrate and also to learn about the LGBTQ+ community.
“The idea started as a youth queer prom, but then it kind of started becoming a community thing. I really want to educate people and let people know that we are here and we should celebrate,” they said.
Once Waddell brought the idea to Red Wing Arts, it quickly was set in motion.
The event will be held in their Clay and Creative Center space on Old West Main Street.
Buysse and Carli Waddell are on the engagement committee for the Clay and Creative Center.
“We went to a meeting and we were brainstorming ideas, Carli brought this to their attention and the staff there was on board,” Buysse said.
This event means a lot to Buysse, she grew up in Red wing and left for many years.
“I left to come out. I moved to Wisconsin and I met Randii (Waddell) and we lived there for 16 years. But then the three of us were called back here by something bigger than us,” Buysse.
Red Wing has been home for Buysse for much of her life, although she left many years ago, it became a place for their family to help spark change.
“After Obama’s ruling in 2013, we decided that we would plan a vow commitment wedding on our 10 year anniversary of our first ceremony, and we were the first (same-sex) couple to get married in Goodhue County,” Buysse said.
Even then they didn’t plan to move back to Red Wing, but they started to feel a pull back to the community.
Buysse and Waddell moved back in 2015 and have been active in the community ever since. They have created space to be supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We have always wanted to have a home where everyone feels welcome,” Waddell said.
“Randii and I have always been the conversationalists. We want to be able to engage with people, and have a safe space for everyone to be able to ask questions, learn and be authentic,” Buysse added.
The Pride event is a step in that direction.
Education was a big factor in the planning of this event. There will be a plethora of information and resources for attendees.
Carli Waddell wanted to see access to these resources be available to anyone who wants, or needs them.
Inside the Clay and Creative Center there will be several tables with resources, there is an art call for a “Pronouns Art Show” that kicks off during the event and safe spaces for people to learn.
Outside there will be activities to celebrate. Attendees can expect face painting, tye dye, music, crafts and more.
Inclusivity and non-judgement is at the core of Buysse and Waddell’s family, that is what they want reflected in this Pride event.
“That is a fundamental core belief of our family … as we started planning it out we wanted to make sure that core belief was in this event. We have the progress flags that are all inclusive and that was intentional,” Randii Waddell said. “It truly is a celebration to learn and grow.”
