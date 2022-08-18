The University of Minnesota Extension hosts its Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) conference annually. This year they have selected Red Wing as their destination for the event.
“The conference is designed to bring together community leaders interested in supporting entrepreneurs as a local economic development strategy,” Jennifer Hawkins from the University of Minnesota Extension office.
“The conference program will highlight examples of how communities do this work, how to understand the current state of entrepreneurship in your town, resources available throughout the state, among other topics,” she continued.
Red Wing Ignite, Red Wing Port Authority, Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor and Convention Bureau and Downtown Main Street are all a part of the planning and coordinating process.
The conference is held at various venues and local businesses around Red Wing. The conference will feature local business owners and entrepreneurs as speakers and panelists. Breakout sessions will take place around town to give attendees the opportunity to see the city.
“The conference design is unique in that the sessions are held in venues in the downtown area. There is time between each breakout to allow attendees to walk between venues and maybe even stop into a local shop on their way,” Hawkins said.
“The intent of this format is to highlight local economies and small businesses,” she continued.
Some of the breakout sessions include topics like fostering rural innovation, growing a diverse and inclusive ecosystem, growing and assessing risk capital, and mapping the entrepreneurial journey and many more.
The conference will feature an opening keynote panel moderated by Chris Farrell with two
entrepreneurs, Susan Langer of SPAVE and Beth Fynbo with BusyBaby.
The closing keynote will be a faculty member from the University of Wisconsin on the case for entrepreneurship as an economic development strategy.
Attendees will take away knowledge and new perspectives from the event. The conference is a place for business leaders and entrepreneurs to learn from each other.
“We added a new track this year that will also dive deep with entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to discover what went smoothly and where they may have encountered barriers,” Hawkins said.
“We expect participants to take away new ideas that they can implement in their community and new connections that can be leveraged to make those efforts successful,” she continued.
The CEC conference was launched in 2019 and has been held annually for the past three years with a virtual conference in 2020. It was previously held in Waseca in 2019 and Staples in 2021.
This year Red Wing was selected to host the conference because of the strong local organizations that are helping to plan and coordinate the event. Red Wing also has a walkable downtown area that fits in with the structure of the conference.
“Red Wing was chosen as the location for 2022 for a few reasons. There is a strong local team to help plan and coordinate the event,” Hawkins said.
“There is a walkable downtown with a variety of venues, including the St. James Hotel which will serve as our conference base, and the deep experience and expertise of the local team in working in this entrepreneurial support space,” she continued.
The event will take place Sept. 8-9 in Red Wing; there is a conference fee of $100. Registration is available online.
“Anyone that is interested in helping entrepreneurs succeed should attend. This may include chambers of commerce, schools, business leaders, economic development staff, local governments and local nonprofits supporting entrepreneurs,” Hawkins said.
The multi-day event includes several breakout sessions and opportunities for connection and networking. Hawkins suggests that communities bring teams of people to the conference to get the most out of the event.
“We encourage communities to bring a team of people. The idea is that more than one person will return to a community ‘fired up’ to implement the ideas learned,” Hawkins said. “The other reason to bring a team is that with many concurrent sessions offered during the conference it would be difficult for one person to attend all of them,” she continued.
Information about the conference and registration information is available at z.umn.edu/CEC_Conference2022.
