The Red Wing school board Monday night narrowed its search for a new district superintendent to six candidates who will be interviewed by the board on Thursday.
The six are:
Ryan Barnick, principal on special assignment, Austin Public Schools in Minnesota.
Brenda Lewis, assistant superintendent, Grand Forks Public Schools in North Dakota.
John Muenich, principal, Hermantown Community Schools in Minnesota
Troy Prigge, principal, Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota.
Nate Shurman, principal, River Falls School District in Wisconsin.
Martina Wagner, director of teaching and learning at Red Wing Public Schools.
Red Wing Interim Superintendent Frank Norton, who had applied for the job was not among the six names announced. Just before the names were announced at the conclusion of the Monday school board meeting, consultant Craig Morris took Norton outside the room for about three minutes.
The board vote on the six candidates was unanimous.
The six candidates were selected from a pool of 15 applicants based on criteria established by the school board as well as comments by community members and district employees gathered through an online survey and listening sessions held in mid January.
The six candidates will be interviewed one at a time beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9. The interviews will be held at Red Wing High School in Room J-110 and are open to the public. The interviews will not be livestreamed, according to board Chair Jim Bryant.
The decision came after a 70-minute discussion. The board decision followed the recommendation of the Minnesota School Board Association, which the district hired to help with the search.
Barb Dorn, who headed the search for the association, said it was an intensive process with a deep pool of talented applicants.
“We spent a lot of time vetting the candidates for finalists,” she said. “We couldn’t decide because it was such a deep pool.”
School board member Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder noted none of the six candidates recommended by the association is currently a superintendent.
Morris said that the six candidates have the skills the school board was seeking.
“We listened very closely not only to what you said but what your stakeholders said,” Morris told the board. “We had to make some tough choices.”
Both Dorn and Morris emphasized the board could decide to interview other applicants who were not among the six recommended.
“We’ve given you our opinion,” he said. “Now it’s up to you to decide.”
Bryant said the board was ready to move ahead.
“We’ve been anxiously awaiting this day for some time,” he said. “We are ready to go forward.”.
