Artists across Red Wing will be demonstrating their craft this weekend at the first ever Red Wing Studio Tour.
The studio tour was coordinated in collaboration with Red Wing Arts and the Anderson Center and will feature 36 local artists at 12 different locations across the city.
This event is an opportunity for visitors to interact with local artists and is an opportunity for the artists to interact with each other.
The artists range from painters to sculptors and more. Each of the artists are welcoming the community and visitors into their studios to watch how the art is made.
Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts and one of the featured artists said, “People will get to see finished work of course, but then they also get to connect with the tools and the spaces and the inspiration where the artists are making the art.”
“They’ll get to connect with the art in a different way because visitors can see the behind the scenes that goes into making the art work,” she continued.
The locations span across Red Wing. From the Dan Wiemer studio on South Spring Creek Road down to the Deb Lee Carson photography studio on County 2 Boulevard and several more between.
“For me as an artist, I will bring all of my materials to make jewelry and my tools and I’ll be setting up on Saturday morning. I’ll have some finished work on display and then I will be creating new pieces throughout the weekend,” Lawrenz said.
“I also do a lot of custom work so if someone visits and wants a custom piece and if I have the materials with me then I can do that,” she continued.
The artists will be opening their studios to the public for two full days. The tour is different from any other form of art fair, this gives the artists a chance to really demonstrate their craft and show people the work that goes into what they create.
“It is so different than other art festivals where you can only see finished art most of the time. On the studio tour, even artists who are guest artists are going to be bringing their tools and their materials to demonstrate,” Lawrenz said.
During the planning process for the event, Red Wing Arts and the Anderson Center wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere. The open house and self-guided style of the tour allows people to create their own routes and plans for the two days of the studio tour.
“It is all self-guided so check out the map and check out the website and plan your route. People can make a weekend out of the event and it is really showcasing the creatives in the community and our community itself,” Lawrenz said.
Some artists that do not have accessible studios for the public are paired with other local artists in their studios.
“This event provides an opportunity for artists who don’t have a studio that is suitable for the public to share their artwork with the community. Many of the studios will have guest artists sharing their work too,” Lawrenz said.
This gives people the opportunity to visit multiple artists in one trip. It is also a unique experience for the artists because they can share ideas throughout the day.
“One of the reasons I’m excited to be a guest artist at Peggy Simonson’s studio is to be able to spend the weekend with other artists and to be able to share ideas with the other artists and it is a wonderful peer network opportunity,” she said.
There are other opportunities to interact with artists outside of the tour. There is a reception at the Anderson Center rooftop deck after the tour on Saturday evening. All of the participating artists are invited to the reception.
Tickets for the reception are available online at redwingareastudiotour.org/reception. The event is free for Anderson Center members, Red Wing Arts members, studio tour artists, and youth under 18.
A PDF map with the 12 locations, restaurants and other stops is available on the studio tour website. There is also an interactive map on the site that lists multiple stops throughout downtown at: redwingareastudiotour.org/map.
