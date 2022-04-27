Four Red Wing students placed first April 13 in the Minnesota Indian Education Association’s Dakota Language Bowl, showcasing extensive knowledge. Come fall, winners are excited to support the district’s first Dakota class.
“We had tremendous help, and everyone was proud of the win,” Barry Hand, coach and new local Dakota language teacher, said. “We worked hard, and it was amazing to see it rewarded.”
Hand, 10th grader Kennesay Taylor Western Boy and ninth graders Nacomi Schaffer, Jayme Johnson and Stella Taylor started studying in March, meeting three times a week to practice vocabulary and phrases.
“The girls would take home what we learned in group sessions to study with their parents,” Hand said. “The parents were a huge help in winning the competition, and the kids worked all the time. Each of them are in sports and this was an additional workload.”
The Minnesota Indian Education Association has held the competition for many years to unify Native American students and promote quality education. 2022 was the first time Prairie Island Indian Community and Red Wing schools participated.
“Every district is invited to go, but Red Wing didn’t in the past just because they weren’t ready,” Hand said. “This was the first bowl in two years because of COVID.”
During the competition, the team – with a month to practice and no official school teaching – prevailed against districts that have offered Dakota classes throughout grades K-12.
“Our schools haven’t been able to include these courses in their curriculum yet, but next fall that changes,” Hand said. Red Wing High School will offer Dakota language classes starting in September as approved by board members Feb.7.
According to Superintendent Karsten Anderson, the district has wanted to offer such a program for years but concerns of finding a licensed instructor, funding and sustainability made it difficult.
Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council and American Indian Parent Advisory Committee spearheaded the course by hiring Hand on Feb. 14.
“I’m super excited to teach in Red Wing,” Hand said. “If I’m being honest, my new position has reinvigorated my love for teaching. I have worked in St. Paul schools for many years teaching Dakota languages until I got cancer.
“After that I was ready to leave the profession, but I heard about this position and decided I wanted to do something more. I think with a smaller community I can really help immerse these kids in the culture and encourage them to learn about their historical Indian surroundings.”
In the classroom, teachings will focus on Dakota history, sounds, alphabet, vocabulary, structure and basic grammar.
“I think kids are going to learn a lot,” Hand said.
The four bowl champions are looking forward to having a Dakota based program in their school and encourage students to take the class.
“I think it will be good for us,” winner Johnson said in a newsletter. “ . . . we’re finally getting a program going.”
A full course description will be released in the coming weeks after approval.
