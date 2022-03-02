Richard DeVoe is running for Congress on one main platform: A federal jobs guarantee.
About 20 individuals gathered Monday, Feb. 28, in Red Wing’s John Rich Park to hear DeVoe officially announce his candidacy.
DeVoe is running for the DFL endorsement for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District – the seat formerly held by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer.
Zoe Malinchoc DeVoe introduced her husband to the crowd on Monday.
“The first thing that struck me about him is how confident and enthusiastic and determined he is,” Malinchoc DeVoe said. “And those are the qualities, I would hope that every Minnesotan has within them when they’re facing an uphill climb of any sort.”
Two themes ran through DeVoe’s address to the group and in his answers during a Q&A period: the federal jobs guarantee and asking Democratic voters and office holders to step up to the challenges of elections and governing.
“My admonition in this campaign, as I go around District 1, is to ask each Democrat to be a better Democrat; to see what they have within themselves to step up. Because we need to pinch ourselves, this is not a dream. It is not a dream. We've got an opposition party that really isn't even a party anymore, it's a wholly owned subsidiary of Trumping.”
According to DeVoe, the problem with the Democratic Party is that it has not delivered for average citizens. DeVoe believes that the federal jobs guarantee is the way to help most individuals in the country.
“Full Employment Plus” is the name of the plan that DeVoe is running on and hopes to bring to Washington, D.C. DeVoe plans to unpack the details of his plan as his campaign continues, but a job guarantee is not a new idea.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities is a nonpartisan research and policy institute. A 2018 report published by the center stated that “full employment has been part of the policy discourse in the United States since the early 20th century. One of the most notable proponents of true full employment — defined as an economy in which any person who seeks a job can secure one — was President Franklin D. Roosevelt.”
More recently, politicians like Bernie Sanders have promoted the jobs guarantee.
In 2018, a Civis Analytics poll found that 52% of respondents were in favor of a jobs guarantee.
DeVoe noted that implementing his Full Employment Plus plan would take work. When asked on Monday if this plan could be passed in a Republican-led House or Senate, DeVoe responded, “it won’t happen.”
DeVoe added, “You really have to attain a supermajority in Congress in order to enact a program like Full Employment Plus. You have to end the filibuster, probably have to expand the Supreme Court. This is just what you have to do. … We need a presidential candidate in 2024 that would pick up the mantle and run on Full Employment Plus, win, and then in 2026, probably at that point with ending the filibuster, that is probably when you can get a program like this in the law.”
As of Monday evening, two other individuals had filed to run in the special and general elections to represent the 1st District: Richard Painter and Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Painter is seeking the DFL nomination. Painter is currently a law professor at the University of Minnesota. From 2005 to 2007, he was a chief White House ethics lawyer.
Painter tweeted on Feb. 23, “I am seeking the DFL endorsement and nomination for US Congress from #MN01 for the special and general elections. We can flip this seat blue!”
Munson is currently the Minnesota state representative for District 23B. Munson filed for the race on Feb. 25 and is seeking the Republican nomination.
Ballotpedia.org lists two other candidates for the 1st District general election: Logan Wajer, running as an independent, and Michael Hastings, running in the Republican primary.
Timeline
Tuesday, March 15: Deadline to file for the special election
Tuesday, May 24: Primary elections for the special election
Tuesday, May 31: Deadline to file for the general election
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Special election and primary for the general election
Tuesday, Nov. 8: General election
It is important to note that Goodhue County residents will not be able to vote in the special election. The Republican Eagle previously reported that Secretary of State Steve Simon explained the special election will occur within the old district boundaries and not the new 2022 maps. Rep. Angie Craig will continue to represent local areas until January 2023.
Patrick Johnson arrived at DeVoe’s campaign kickoff on Monday carrying a sign that read, “Think for yourself, vote DeVote.” The large poster was made to look like a book cover, a nod to DeVoe’s eight years of owning and running Fair Trade Books in Red Wing. After the event, Johnson told a reporter that DeVoe is a regular at the restaurant where Johnson works.
He added of DeVoe, “He’s definitely an individual that I would like to see helping run things.”
