For the past 46 years, retired Special Education teacher Dave Glover has been involved with the Red Wing Area Special Olympics as a volunteer, coach and educator.
Glover first heard about the program while he was teaching and felt that it seemed like an excellent program to get his students involved in. At that point, many of them had never played sports, competed in a meet or stayed in a hotel.
The Red Wing Area Special Olympics offers track and field, swimming and bowling for their athletes.
“Through many of the programs, the athletes begin to realize their self-worth and what they can do instead of what they can’t do,” Glover said. “I believe the more people that get involved with Special Olympic athletes in their everyday lives are not just going to tolerate them but embracethe athletes.”
For Glover, watching the athletes develop confidence, social skills and determination is one of the most rewarding aspects of his involvement in Special Olympics.
The volunteers also make this program impactful for Glover.
“The volunteers are just everyday folks, and the majority don’t have any ties to Special Olympics,” Glover said. “They started out as one-day volunteers and then keep coming back year after year. Many will use vacation time to come up and help us.”
Rose Linden, Head of the Delegation for the Red Wing Area Special Olympics had a similar beginning with this program.
About 17 years ago, Linden was working as a bus monitor for the Red Wing Public Schools when she was approached by a student with special needs who asked her to come and attend a meet.
As Linden cheered on students at this event, a Special Olympics coach approached her and asked if she had an interest in volunteering.
She has been involved ever since.
Throughout the years, Linden and Glover have witnessed the Special Olympics program, and its athletes go through immense transformations.
“Years ago, everybody was saying, ‘Oh isn’t that nice what they’re doing for those poor little kids…’ So we asked the athletes if they ever feel like poor little kids, and they quite often got indignant and said, ‘No, we’re athletes.’ I’ve seen that whole scenario turn around in the last number of years,” Glover said.
In swimming, Linden has seen athletes terrified of water at first, then racing to leap into the pool by the end of the season.
In the track and field season, Linden helped athletes succeed by making running into a game for those who initially refused to participate.
Linden even discovered a way for a blind athlete to stay moving on a straight course.
“I’ve seen many athletes that were afraid to get up in front of an audience and talk, but we encourage them to tell their story because they know their story better than us,” Glover said. “I’ve now seen athletes that serve on the board for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and have talked to thousands of people, and it’s just simply amazing.”
Over the past few decades, Special Olympics has added multiple programs to further assist the health and success of athletes, including the Healthy Athlete and Athlete Leadership programs.
These organizations aim to teach athletes to coach, speak in front of groups, serve on boards, volunteer in their communities, and lead healthy lives. At competitions, athletes also get free check-ups that test the health of their vision, hearing, teeth and more.
Red Wing Area Special Olympics has also experienced some setbacks in recent years.
“We had a huge team and lots of coaches before the COVID shutdown. Before, we had a fundraiser and a vice president and more,” Linden said. “Now, our board is made of two people, so we’re trying to cover it all. We currently have six other coaches, so we’ve been pretty small since COVID shut us down.”
Coaches, board members and volunteers have been working tirelessly for the last few years to keep the Special Olympics program in Red Wing running smoothly, but it has proven to be a difficult task with such a small team.
“[Volunteers] can be high schoolers if they’re 16 years of age or older. We’re looking for anybody willing to work with people with special needs and have big hearts,” Linden said. “For an hour and a half a week, you’d come and cheer these athletes on, and depending on what sport it is, you could be swimming with them or running with them, but mainly you’re cheering them on and timing.”
With athletes’ ages ranging from 8 to 75, volunteers have the opportunity to build relationships with athletes of all ages and stages of life.
If you have any interest in volunteering, please reach out to Rose Linden at redwingareaspecialolympics@gmail.com
