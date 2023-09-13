This Labor Day, Red Wing Shoe announced the launch of its new campaign “Trades-Made.”
“Though Red Wing Shoes has created comfortable, specialized shoes for trade workers since 1905, this initiative is not about footwear at all; it's a movement dedicated to celebrating and supporting the skilled trade workers who build, create, and shape our world,” Red Wing Shoe stated in a news release.
The campaign was unveiled on Labor Day to contribute to the celebration of their workers and workers across the country.
“The brand is unveiling this campaign on Labor Day, a day that began as a moment to celebrate workers but over the course of time has lost its meaning in a mix of over-the-top discounts and sales; this initiative will aim to remind brands and consumers of the true meaning of Labor Day,” Red Wing Shoe stated.
This campaign hits close to home for Red Wing Shoe. The campaign sheds light on the many skilled trades that tend to go unnoticed. The city of Red Wing relies on its skilled trade workers within the industries the city houses.
“In an era where skilled trades often go unnoticed, Red Wing Shoes is on a mission to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of trade workers. The “Trades-Made” campaign is a call to action, inviting brands from various sectors to unite in recognizing the importance of the skilled trades and their impact on society,” the news release stated.
Red Wing Shoe is now incorporating a “Trades-Made” badge to its logo to symbolize its commitment to honoring skilled trade workers. They are inviting other brands to join in on the movement by adding this badge to their logos.
“Over 15 brands have already committed to the cause and Red Wing hopes to welcome more into the fold over the next week,” the news release stated. “To keep the focus on the skilled trades and not Red Wing, the brand has fully open-sourced the campaign; any brand that opts to participate will receive custom ads, films, social posts and more created by the Red Wing team.”
As an additional element of the campaign, Red Wing Shoes will illuminate iconic local buildings in cities across the country with the names of real trade workers.
These buildings stand as powerful symbols of the trades’ impact on urban landscapes. Locals and visitors in Brooklyn, Dallas and Los Angeles can visit the Brooklyn Bridge, LA City Hall and the Dallas Magnolia, Kirby, and Mercantile Bank on Sept. 2, to watch these men and women being honored and celebrated.
“Trades workers are the backbone of our communities, building and maintaining the world around us,” Chief Marketing Officer at Red Wing Shoe Company Dave Schneider said. “Through the ‘Trades-Made’ campaign, we want to ensure that their contributions are acknowledged and celebrated. We encourage brands to stand with us in showing gratitude for those who work tirelessly to keep our world moving forward.”
Red Wing Shoe has created this campaign in alignment with their core values: integrity, craftsmanship and a commitment to those who work with their hands to create something lasting.
