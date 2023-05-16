Last week Red Wing Shoe Company participated in a Day of Service.
Red Wing Shoe started the Day of Service.
“This Day of Service stemmed from our summer sales meeting where our Red Wing Shoe Company sales organization convenes in Red Wing for a week of meetings,” Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Kim Lyons said.
“Previously, this has always been a sales organization activity. This year, with COVID behind us, and people coming back together in person, we wanted to open the service opportunity to any employee that had the capacity to volunteer,” Lyons continued.
With the addition of the Corporate Social Responsibility department at Red Wing Shoe Company, they wanted to include ways for employees to engage in the community that they work in.
“We also have a more dedicated focus on employee engagement with the creation of our Corporate Social Responsibility Department this past year,” Lyons said. “This Day of Service is directly connected to those continued efforts to be a more responsible company in the communities where we work and live.”
During the Day of Service, 230 employees participated in 12 activities.
The activities were spread throughout Red Wing and they logged a collective 460 hours of service between all participants.
They hope to continue this tradition in the coming years because of the positive impacts it has both on the employees and the community.
“The impact of the day went beyond just the physical improvements to the community,” Lyons said. “As Red Wing Shoe Company employees worked together, they found that they were building connections with each other as well.”
“Across departments and teams, individuals who had never met before were working together toward a common goal,” she continued. “They shared stories, laughter and discovered new things about each other that they may not have known before.”
Some of the activities included cleaning parks and trails, helping to revive gardens, building houses and cleaning up community centers and youth camps.
Some of the organizations included in the Day of Service were, Red Wing Family YMCA, Habitat for Humanity, Downtown Main Street, Adopt a Highway and Camp Pepin.
“Collaboration rooted in a sense of belonging, inclusion,” Lyons said, “and trust, is the key to making a real difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.