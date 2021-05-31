Jaffer Raza, a senior at Red Wing High School, is excited to check out dorm life next fall at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Raza plays soccer and lacrosse, and admits he will miss football games and roaming the high school hallways.
“I love being part of all the school activities and hanging out with friends,” Raza said.
Besides his sports extracurriculars, Raza also was a member of the National Honor Society and the environmental society.
“Jaffer is a hard-working intelligent student,” Heidi Raasch, school counselor, said. “He has such a positive personality and is always upbeat and friendly.”
When asked what he will be doing after graduation, Raza joked, “Going to Applebee’s. But, yes, I will be going to the University of Minnesota for college . . . I was always told to follow my dreams, but unfortunately, I couldn't make it as Beyonce's stunt double. So I will be going for finance, which was a close second to be fair.”
Raza said he is most proud of making it through high school without any trouble and looks forward to what his future holds.
