Due to potential snow, ice and wind this afternoon, Red Wing Public Schools will implement a Flexible Learning Day on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Students do not report to the school building but will complete learning activities as outlined on the school’s website.
Visit www.rwps.org > Student / Parent Links > 21-22 Flexible Learning Days for information about the purpose of Flexible Learning Days, process, staff availability, technology, and student work.
Kids Junction is available only at Sunnyside Elementary School for enrolled students in the program from 6 am to 6 pm.
