No one anticipated that the Red Wing Public Schools COVID Response Team would still be hard at work two years after Minnesota reported its first case of COVID-19. For their dedication and exemplary work during the ongoing pandemic – above and beyond fulfilling their regular duties – Dawn Wettern, Shanda Jorgensen and Joni Gorman received the Red Wing Rotary’s Service Above Self Award on Tuesday, April 26.
In March 2020, emergency declarations closed school buildings statewide while simultaneously tasking districts with providing free child care for Tier I and II workers.
The Red Wing schools action plan included creating the COVID Response Team, spearheaded by Wettern, who is the Community Education director and oversees Kids Junction, the school’s child care program; and Shanda Jorgensen, the district’s safety consultant. That July, Joni Gorman joined the team as the district’s new lead licensed school nurse.
Their responsibilities included safety protocols, contact tracing, messaging and more.
“As many of us know, the ‘and more’ has been a wild ride throughout this pandemic,” School Board Chair Anna Ostendorf said in introducing the honorees. “Dawn, Shanda and Joni have often shouldered the burden of delivering unwelcome news and unpopular guidance. They constantly walked the fine line between protecting the health and safety of our students and staff and maintaining an engaging, in-person learning environment as much as possible,” Ostendorf said.
The team members thanked the community for their patience and support.
“The pandemic has been a difficult period of time for many, especially our families and students. It’s been nice to come out the other side and know that we did our best to keep our students and staff safe. I feel we were successful,” Gorman said after the presentation.
“For nearly two years they have worked extra hours – often weeknights and weekends -- without complaint, always putting students’ and fellow staff members’ health needs first,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said in nominating the team. “Their guidance in best practices was key in bringing students back to school and then keeping them in school.
Their diligent work helped Red Wing Public Schools provide the best, safest place for our young people to be.”
