Red Wing Superintendent Karsten Anderson recently applied for a similar position with the Faribault school district.
On Monday, he learned he was the runner-up for the job, which went to a principal in the area.
“The interview process in Faribault was actually enjoyable because it encouraged me to think about our accomplishments in Red Wing over the past decade,” Anderson said. “Our work has been impactful and innovative.”
Anderson was one of the two top candidates, but after several deadlocked meetings, board members chose Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente.
During previous discussions, three board members: John Bellingham, Jerry Robicheau and Courtney Cavellier, and local residents appeared to support Anderson.
However, other board members, including Richard Olson, were not happy with Anderson’s comments about equity – some of which led people to believe he wanted to teach critical race theory in schools.
Olson said he represented a good conservative base and his beliefs did not match Anderson’s.
“Work providing equitable educational opportunities for all children in Red Wing needs to be our highest priority,” Anderson said. “It was puzzling to hear that someone thought I would require the teaching of critical race theory, which is typically an elective university course. I have never thought that CRT courses should be taught in K-12 schools. Instead, we should focus on providing high quality educational opportunities for all children and focus on becoming more aware, understanding and sensitive of others.”
Cavellier said she was sorry to hear that Anderson’s candidacy was impacted by the false narrative.
When asked on Jan.26 about his position in Red Wing, Anderson said he may or may not pursue other opportunities, but he knows that living and working in the area has been a dream come true.
“The district is doing great work fulfilling its Education Plan and Operating Levy Promises, and I am proud to be affiliated with our students, families, employees, and community members,” Anderson said. “This is my 11th year as the Red Wing Superintendent; this is a much longer stay in one place than most superintendents throughout Minnesota and the country. It's time to consider possible changes, but I have not yet made any final decisions.”
