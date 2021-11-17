The Red Wing School Board unanimously voted Nov.15 to hire four additional teachers, which will combat increased class sizes at the high school for spring semester 2021-2022.
Currently, 17 class sections have 35 or more students attending daily -- excluding study hall, physical education, choir and band.
Health
Two classes have 38 and 39 students each.
Language arts
Three classes of language arts 9 have 35, 35 and 36 students.
One class of language arts 8 has 42 students.
Math
One class of geometry has 37 students.
Science
Two classes of physical science have 35 students each.
One class of honors physical science has 37 students.
One class of biology has 38.
Social Studies
Three classes of U.S. history have 37, 40 and 38 students.
One class of economics has 36 students.
One class of American government has 35 students.
One class of world history has 37 students.
High School Principal George Nemanich explained that higher class sizes put stress on students and staff. He recommended hiring a social studies, science, language arts and health teacher-- which the board approved.
The district plans on using ESSER III funding to cover the added salary costs. Business manager Jackie Paradis said the finance request is waiting on approval and can be used for this school year only.
There is no plan at this time to hire more elementary teachers since a lot of classrooms are under the target size.
