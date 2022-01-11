Starting Jan.10, all employees of the Red Wing School District must be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing to comply with OSHA regulations and the Emergency Temporary Standard set forth by President Biden.
School Board members approved this Policy 809 during Monday night’s special meeting, while awaiting a Supreme Court decision that could negate Biden’s mandate.
As of midday Jan. 11, a decision has not been made but Policy 809 remains in effect.
“I don’t agree with even weekly testing, but if that’s the only option we have to give the employees their choice then I will support,” board member Nicky Buck said.
Red Wing’s policy applies to both full- and part-time employees within the district who are not volunteers, independent contractors or those employed through a staffing agency.
Employees will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the requisite number of doses for the vaccine of their choice.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested at least once every seven days.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson admitted there are a lot of details to flesh out regarding testing, but the COVID Response Team will have tests ready starting Feb. 9 for unvaccinated individuals.
Employees may request an accommodation from the policy if they cannot be vaccinated, tested for COVID-19 or wear a face covering due to a disability or religious belief.
Those who do not apply for an accommodation or comply with Policy 809 will be subject to disciplinary action.
