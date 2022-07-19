Red Wing School Board members approved a 10-year, long-term facilities maintenance plan on Monday, including updating roofs and tennis courts.
“We have our larger projects going on and that’s what we [focus on for the] plan,” Alan Gaylor, director of buildings and grounds, said.
Board members annually approve an updated version of the 10-year plan to reflect current projects.
Larger projects
2023
Red Wing High School and Colvill certifications for those working around specific hazards associated with electrical energy.
Red Wing High School Little Theatre & Cafe wireless sound updates to meet federal regulations.
High school tennis courts and running track upgrades, including repainting lines.
2024
Colvill roof replacement. Cost is expected to be around $460,000.
2025
Twin Bluff Middle School parking lot crack seal and coating.
2026
Burnside Elementary carpet replacement. Cost is expected to be around $375,000.
2027
Prairie Island Arena roof replacement. Cost is expected to be around $750,000.
2029
Twin Bluff tennis courts crack seal and repaint lines.
Along with these upgrades, Gaylor said that there are smaller maintenance projects going on every year, including fire safety, indoor air quality and plumbing.
Most of the project funding comes from the Minnesota Department of Education, referendum dollars and district capital. Funds are distributed as needed.
During Monday night’s meeting, board members also welcomed new interim superintendent Frank Norton.
“Thank you everyone,” Norton said. “Glad to be here.”
This was Norton’s first school board meeting during his expected yearlong stay with the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.