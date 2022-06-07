The search begins.
Red Wing School Board members urgently are looking for an interim superintendent after Karsten Anderson resigned in May following his acceptance of another superintendent position for St. Francis Area Schools starting July 1.
The board hopes to offer the position to its preferred candidate on June 28.
“We really need to get someone in [this position],” board Chair Anna Ostendorf said during a special meeting May 31.
State law requires school districts to have a superintendent in place at all times under most circumstances.
Anderson’s contract ends June 30, so the state deadline is to have an interim superintendent in place by July 1.
The district has some deadline leeway, according to Barb Dorn, director of leadership development and executive search for Minnesota School Boards Association.
“The state won’t pursue the district if they don’t approve a contract by July 1 as long as the process is significantly underway,” Dorn said.
Board members agreed they would do their best to meet necessary requirements and voted to have an interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year to quickly fill the vacant position.
The board will launch a search for a permanent replacement after an interim superintendent is hired.
The board plans to meet several times throughout June and July to discuss related topics.
All gatherings will be public to follow open meeting law requirements.
Ostendorf shared the following search timeline:
An application is due from interested candidates by June 9. All board members will have access to the applications.
The board will meet on June 13 at 5 p.m. to discuss candidates, using letters instead of names and identifying characteristics. They will make a selection of one to three candidates for interviews.
Board meets June 27 at 5 p.m. to interview candidates. At this time their names become public.
Board meets June 28 to choose which candidate they would like to offer the interim position.
At the June 28 board meeting or before, members will determine who will negotiate the interim superintendent contract between June 27 and July 10.
Board meets July 11 at 5 p.m. to approve the interim superintendent contract.
Those interested in attending the meetings in-person or watching on YouTube should visit the district’s website for more information.
