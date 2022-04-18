The Red Wing School Board on April 18 approved an agreement between the district and local Principals’ Association for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, eliminating sabbatical leave and setting an end to severance pay.
This agreement is made every school year and requires changes every so often.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson shared the following document highlights:
2% cost-of-living adjustment each year and increase in 403(b) match in the second year.
Increase in the number of workdays for elementary principals and the middle school assistant principal.
Elimination of sabbatical leave option.
Limit on reimbursement amounts for education expenses.
Conversion to full work year assignments with vacation instead of counting days.
Change to health insurance contributions made by the school district. Maximum district contribution will be $553.92 a month in 2020 and $615.50 a month in 2021. In 2022, the max will be $615.50 plus the percentage increase in premium rates.
Ending severance pay for future principals. According to the agreement, “Each full-time principal who was employed by the school district in any administrative position on or before Jan. 1, 2022, has completed a minimum of seven years of continuing service as a principal or assistant principal with the school district, is at least 55 years of age on their date of retirement and retires through the Teacher Retirement Association is eligible for severance from the school district. Severance pay shall not be granted to any principal who has been discharged or terminated.” Principals hired after Jan.1 will not be eligible for severance pay.
Ending retiree health insurance payments. Requirements are the same as severance pay.
Inclusion of grievance procedures.
Inclusion of progressive discipline procedures.
“Sunsetting of severance pay and retiree health insurance are the huge changes,” Anderson said.
