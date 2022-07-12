Interim Superintendent Frank Norton and Red Wing Public Schools have negotiated an employment contract, running from July 12 to June 30, 2023, for a $150,000 salary.
School board members approved the contract Monday, July 11.
“I’m honored to be working [here,]” Norton said.
A four-person committee met with Norton on Thursday, June 30, to start the negotiation process and continued to discuss until they agreed on July 7.
The committee included school board members Pam Roe, Jim Bryant, district business manager Jackie Paradis and human resource manager Amy French.
“We had a nice conversation,” Bryant said. “ . . . he has opted out of health insurance.”
The contract outlined Norton’s duties and responsibilities as the interim superintendent.
His job responsibilities include:
Have charge of the administration of the schools under the direction of the School Board.
Be the chief executive officer of the school district.
Direct and assign teachers and other school district employees.
Organize, reorganize, and arrange the administrative and supervisory staff, including instruction and business affairs, as best serves the school district subject to the approval of the school board.
Select all personnel subject to the approval of the school board.
From time to time, suggest policies, regulations, rules, and procedures deemed necessary for the school district.
Perform all duties incident to the office of the interim superintendent and such other duties as may be prescribed by the School Board from time to time.
Abide by the policies, regulations, rules, and procedures established by the School Board and the state of Minnesota.
Have the right to attend all school board meetings and all school board and citizen committee meetings, serve as an ex-officio member of the school board and all school board committees and provide administrative recommendations on each item of business considered by each of these groups.
Under the contract, the district has reserved the right to terminate Norton’s employment at an earlier date in the event that a permanent superintendent is hired.
Norton started the position July 12.
