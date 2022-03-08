On March 7, interim Red Wing High School Principal Frank Norton and teacher Emily Seefeldt presented the 2021-2022 student discipline data to board members.
“Whenever a student makes a choice that doesn’t go along with our mission and our vision within the school, we address that right away consistently,” Norton said.
Seefeldt shared the following disciplinary statistics:
K-6 incidents as of mid-February:
Violation of bus rules: 151
Disruptive/disorderly conduct: 69
Inappropriate behavior: 51
Fighting: 50
Failure to follow instructions: 46
Physical aggression: 43
Inappropriate language: 41
Physical contact: 37
Left class without permission: 22
High school incidents as of March 1:
Skipping classes: 72
Failure to follow instructions: 67
Disruptive/disorderly conduct: 63
Violation of bus rules: 59
Inappropriate language: 56
Left class without permission: 37
Inappropriate behavior: 31
Physical contact: 29
Fighting: 28
Mask refusal: 24
Cell phone use: 22
Assault: 21
Tobacco: 20
“There were more [high school] incidents from 2019-20 at this time of the year even though we only had eighth-12th graders,” Seefeldt said. “Since then, there have been some changes on how majors and minors are inputted, incidents requiring an administrative response were similar.”
Norton said now that masks are off, administrators are making a concerted effort to work on the school climate.
Teacher agreement
The district’s negotiations committee and Education Minnesota of Red Wing reached a tentative agreement for the 2021-2023 contract years, more than $240,000 above the budget. However, there should be savings due to agreements on health insurance caps and teacher retirements.
Agreement highlights include:
2% cost of living adjustment each year.
Pay increase for curriculum writing.
Soft caps for health insurance contributions made by the school district.
Beginning next year, teachers will earn eight disability and illness leave days and five personal.
Rewording of full-time equivalency calculations for elementary specialists.
Rewording of grievance language largely based on suggestions by the Minnesota School Board Association.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson said the original budget for teacher negotiations was $1,066,000, but the final cost is $1,307,000.
“Moving beyond the budgeted amount was justified because of the soft caps for health insurance contributions made by the school district,” Anderson said. “Teacher retirements at the end of this year will reduce the financial burden during the second year of the contract.”
With inflation more than 6% and prices going up, teachers and staff deserve more than a 2% increase. The disciplinary problems are unacceptable. Parents need to be held responsible for their children's behavior.
