Robin Pagel, guidance counselor, updated Red Wing School Board members Feb.22 on how the district’s student improvement goals have been progressing.
“Overall I’d say we are on par or even, honestly, doing a little better in some grades than we have in the past with our scores,” Pagel said.
The following improvement goals focus on learning growth and credit recovery to help students flourish.
Early childhood: increase percentage of students demonstrating growth based on certain teaching strategies.
K-6: increase percentage of students with moderate growth or better measured on FastTrack reading and math from fall to spring.
Grades 7-9: increase percentage of students with moderate growth or better measured on FastTrack reading and FastTrack math.
Grades 10-12: decrease percentage of students failing one or more classes.
Flight paths: increase percentage of students who have completed the program.
Winger Flight Paths is an “initiative to help students be well prepared and make more informed choices for after graduation through a series of career exploration activities, well aligned curriculum, embedded social emotional learning and equity strategies, supported by our professional learning communities,” according to coordinator Mike Wendland’s website.
Over the last two years, more students have started participating in Flight Path programs, making the goal a success.
In 2020, 156 students attend Winger Flight Paths and so far in 2022, 212 students have, according to Pagel.
“I want to thank everyone who has worked on the flight paths . . . it makes a difference for students,” board member Jennifer Tift said.
Almost all other goals saw some advancement and administration is looking forward to seeing further progression.
