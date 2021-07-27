The Red Wing School Board met for a workshop about equity related topics. The consulting firm EAB presented on racial justice and the updated district equity plan was discussed.
Here is what you need to know:
EAB presentation
EAB, which is a company that help schools support students from enrollment and beyond, gave a presentation on racial justice.
Jane Alexander, EAB representative, spoke about how teacher diversity lags student diversity, racial bias undermines success for BIPOC students and students are demanding change through protesting.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson said that to obtain a more diverse group of teachers, the district is starting to include certain questions on job applications to understand how each applicant will work with a diverse student body.
EAB shared a few strategies on how the district can achieve its racial equity goals, including embedding anti-racist policies and practices, meeting students’ academic support needs and implementing inclusive teaching practices.
Board member Nicky Buck said that EAB and the Prairie Island Indian Community could work together to understand what needs to be done within the district.
SEL & Racial Equity Plan
The board discussed the schools’ updated SEL and racial equity plan for 2019-2025. The following is an overview of the recent version.
Vision
To strive to provide an innovating and meaningful educational experience that fosters curiosity; pursues and applies best practice; embraces diversity by respectfully engaging all students, families, and staff; connects and partners with our community.
Mission
To educate and inspire all students as they realize their full potential and become respectful, responsible, and productive citizens.
Core Values
Respect -- We act in a way that demonstrates how much we value each other.
Responsibility -- We keep our promises and follow through on what is expected of us.
Pride -- We are proud of our history and who we are becoming.
Safety -- We work for the well-being and care of each other.
Community -- We welcome all and recognize the whole as the sum of our diverse parts.
Educational Plan Strategic Directions 2019-2025
Direction 1: Providing excellent educational opportunities to enhance student learning and engagement with proven instructional strategies and technology integration.
Direction 2: Focusing instruction and professional growth on improving student learning and engagement.
Direction 3: Creating a responsive, safe, open and respectful environment across all schools and programs.
The following are updated strategies to implement direction three.
Strategy 1: Provide additional resources to manage discipline and enhance student behavior.
Strategy 2: Improve communications with families, staff, and the community.
Strategy 3: Support student mental health.
Strategy 4: Incorporate Social Emotional Learning & Equity into all we do.
Direction 4: Providing high quality efficient services through the strategic investment and allocation of resources.
Objectives
Update of the RWPS five-year equity plan
EAB background
Check-in on School Board actions from April 20
Create next steps
