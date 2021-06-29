The preliminary 2022 fiscal year budget was approved by the Red Wing School Board during a special session Monday night.
Jackie Paradis, district business manager, said the budget “is not completely balanced,” but the district has reserve funds that can be used.
The budget included the $2.2 million reconciliation reductions the district faces largely due to declining enrollment in addition to pandemic expenses.
Preliminary 2022 budget
General fund
Also known as the 01 fund, the projected general district budget would stand at:
Unassigned areas are not balanced with $31,869,761 in revenues and $31,989,113 in expenditures.
Staff development -- balanced at $366,833
Operating capital -- balanced at $899,393
Area Learning Center -- balanced at $554, 218
Learning and development --balanced at $556,176
Gifted and talented -- balanced at $36,309
Basic skills -- balanced at $701,287
Medical assistance -- balanced at $150,000
Long-term facilities maintenance -- balanced at $1,085,470
Safe schools -- balanced at $105,613
Student activities are not balanced with $67,840 in revenues and $59,140 in expenditures.
Total general fund revenues is $36,392,900 with $36,503,552 in expenditures.
This preliminary budget does not include any ESSER III funding the district will receive. It does include the proposed 2.45% increase in aid from the state for the district’s general fund that is on the 2022 Minnesota final education budget bill, which had not been passed by the Senate as of Monday night.
Lawmakers have until June 30 to pass the bill or school districts may not receive the increase.
“We have enough in reserves if the state shuts down the bill… we can weather it,” Paradis said.
Food service fund
Total food service or 02 fund is not balanced with $1,810,125 in revenues and $1,811,411 in expenditures.
Food service will operate under the Seamless Summer Program for the 2022 fiscal year with both breakfast and lunch remaining free.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Seamless program has “less paperwork, making it easier for schools to feed children during the traditional summer vacation periods and, for year-round schools, long school vacation periods. Once approved by the state agency, the school serves meals free of charge to children, including teenagers through age 18, under the school meal program rules.”
Community services
The Community Education & Recreation budget is labeled community services or the 04 fund.
The restricted budget -- money dedicated to specific programs -- is not balanced with $514,287 in revenues and $587,170 in expenditures.
Community ed is not balanced with $1,025,572 in revenues and $975,582 in expenditures.
Early childhood family education is not balanced with $168,594 in revenues and $203,432 in expenditures.
Adult basic ed -- balanced at $210,367.
School readiness -- balanced at $190,480.
Total community services revenues is $2,109,300 with $2,167,031 in expenditures.
Construction
Total construction is balanced with $22,050 in revenues and expenditures.
Debt service
Total debt service has a slight deficit with $1,651,970 in revenues and $1,653,363 in expenditures.
Custodial fund
Total custodial fund is balanced with $351,466 in revenues and expenditures.
Clinic
Total clinic funds are balanced with $407,718 in revenues and expenditures.
Tech repair plan
Total tech repair funds are balanced with $25,000 in revenues and expenditures.
OPEB irrevocable trust
Total retirement money, called the OPEB irrevocable trust, had $1,500,000 in revenues and $1,053,999 in expenditures.
Total for all funds
$44,270,529 in revenues and $43,995,590 in expenditures.
