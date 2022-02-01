Red Wing is experiencing an all-too common phenomenon: mounting expenses to keep ambulances running.
Fire Chief Mike Warner explained in a recent report that “48% of the staffing costs are allocated to the fire department general fund and 52% are allocated to the ambulance fund. The ambulance fund is operated as an enterprise fund. Enterprise funds are designed to generate enough revenue to cover expenditures without support from the general fund.”
The problem is that the enterprise fund is not generating enough revenue. Currently, the ambulance branch of the fire department has a deficit of $1.1 million.
Warner explained the reason for this growing deficit:
“An ambulance bill is sent following the request for service. The bill is paid for by private medical insurance, government insurance (Medicare, Medicaid, VA, etc.) or private funds. The demographics of Red Wing explain that 70% of the medical call volume is paid by government insurance. Unfortunately, the federal government sets the reimbursement rates for all states. This cost is approximately a quarter of what the city of Red Wing has determined in the fee structure.”
As one of the largest cities in the region, Red Wing provides ambulance services to surrounding communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, covering about 250 square miles.
The fire department is seeing increased calls for service. In 2020, the department received 3,751 calls. In 2021, the department received 4,397 calls for service, an increase of over 17%. Warner wrote, “The increase of calls has created stress and added work to the system. The increased call volume is caused by the overall pandemic as well as the side effects from the pandemic. Both fire and medical calls have seen an increase.”
Warner and city staff are working to find ways to offset costs. Ideas that have been considered include:
Creating a new ambulance special taxing district. Warner’s report explained that new state legislation has the ability to create a special taxing district, which would specifically be for the coverage area outside of Red Wing. For this to be put into place, an agreement with each township or county would have to be agreed upon.
Creating a joint powers agreement between the townships.
Changing the description of the enterprise fund to a special revenue fund. The drawback of this, according to the report, is that “This option could require funds from the general fund to offset the revenue from the ambulance billing. This could require the general fund to increase each year.”
Negotiating with townships to seek funding for services directly impacted in areas outside of Red Wing.
Ending interfacility transfers for Mayo Clinic. According to Warner, in 2021, the fire department received 871 requests for interfacility transports. These calls usually run for three hours or longer. During this time the ambulance crew is not in town and not available for incidents. Warner noted the problem is that “Due to the challenges of the funding, it is currently not clear on the effects of removing inter-facility calls and how that will affect the budget.”
According to a July NPR story, A third of rural EMS agencies are at risk because they cannot afford the costs of operation.
Warner noted, “The fire department has reached out to the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board in Minnesota to discuss the options as well as the impacts. The EMSRB identified this as not only a problem in Red Wing but across the entire state and nation. Government-funded programs drastically cut the funding of agencies being able to perform. They also are seeing an increase in call volume in all agencies. The suggestion from the EMSRB is to communicate with the townships and discuss funding options to help offset the costs.”
