The Red Wing Royal Ambassadors represent Red Wing each time they venture to a different city for an event or to appear in a parade.
Royal Ambassadors ride on their float during parades for many months out of the year and after several years of good use, the float is in need of some repairs.
“The float has been sitting unused for three years because of COVID, but generally it sits in storage all winter long, and we use it throughout the summer for parades,” Vanessa Jeske, committee member for the ambassador program. “It has been quite some time since any repairs have been made to the float.”
The float depicts photos of the city and highlights some of Red Wing’s great features. The float is a first impression of the city for people attending parades all over the state.
They go from Cambridge to Farmington to Anoka and many more cities.
“Around the base of the float is a picture of Red Wing and that is being re-done. We took a new picture and boards were replaced for that,” Jeske said.
Red Wing is a recognizable town all over the state of Minnesota. When the royal ambassadors travel to other cities representing Red Wing, many spectators notice the float.
“When we go to parades we always hear people in the crowds shouting, ‘pretty Red Wing,’ ‘they have the shoes,’ ‘they have the pottery,’ or ‘they have such pretty bluffs and the river,’ we get so many compliments and people visit here,” Jeske said.
The cost for the repairs needed is over the ambassador program’s budget. Most of their annual budget goes toward scholarships for the winners and participants in the program.
Some of the repairs needed for the float include: generator repairs, new fringe, wood replacement, fountain cleaning and repair, tire repairs and replacement and general maintenance and insurance costs.
The Royal Ambassador program is reaching out to the community for some help in making the float a lasting first impression again.
Currently on their GoFundMe page for their “Float the Float” campaign they have set a goal for $4,000 and have reached $625.
Ambassador programs across the state have the responsibility to represent their city, many programs have a similar float to Red Wing.
The maintenance of the float takes time and money. The program wants to continue to provide a safe and fun float for ambassadors to use during their year of responsibilities.
“We are 21 volunteers on the committee and a lot of hours are put into so much of it, but if we don’t get the funds to do it then we usually have to pitch in our own money,” Jeske said, “A lot of our committee are college students or are recently out of college. It would be amazing if we could get some help from the community for this.”
The program is also working with the city for some potential funding and help with pulling the float to events in other cities.
Currently the float is not able to run at all in the state that it is. They are hoping to get the repairs done before next spring so that the float can be used throughout the summer next year.
The committee has set up several ways to donate and help with the repairs. On their Facebook page they have information about where people can send checks or cash donations.
They have also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise some funding for the many repairs and additions.
“Anyone who wants to help out can send a check in or they can reach out to any committee member. There is an email on our website if anyone has any questions, comments or concerns,”‘ Jeske said.
More information about how to help is available on their Facebook page, their website at redwingroyalambassadors.org and at their GoFundMe page gofund.me/0e2b456c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.