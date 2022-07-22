After two years of shutdowns due to COVID-19, the Red Wing Royal Ambassadors are back to crown three new title holders on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. during River City Days.
“We are so happy to be back in action,” Jamie Voigt, event coordinator, said. “We struggled to get everything in order, but we are ready.”
This year there are seven candidates – Elle Brandt, Kylie Griffin, Courtney Colwell, Katelyn Howe, Mara Kelly, Gabrielle Mueller and Madison Odziemski – and they are between the ages of 17 and 21.
Leading up to the pageant next weekend, each candidate attended classes on self defense, etiquette, table manners, stage presence, public speaking and interview skills.
“We work with them for about five months to grow their career and interpersonal skills,” Voigt said. “We don’t do hair and makeup training, it’s about growing as a person.”
Out of the seven candidates, three will be crowned as ambassadors with equal title status.
The winners receive:
$2,000 scholarship for college.
Sterling silver wing pendant by DeLeon Jewelers.
Sterling silver and pearl link bracelet by Wanshura Jewelers.
Sterling silver drop pearl earrings by Wanshura Jewelers.
Royal ambassador attire.
Women’s heritage boots by Red Wing Shoe Company.
Business outfit by Phileo Style.
8 by 12 portrait from Jodessa Liz Photography.
After the winners are crowned they will serve and “represent ‘Pretty Red Wing’ at communities across the state, promote and participate in the annual River City Days festival and the Red Wing Holiday Stroll, as well as volunteering and promoting local events, businesses and encouraging tourism to the community,” according to the royal ambassadors.
Voigt said the candidates and everyone involved are excited for next Sunday.
“We are so appreciative of the community support and hope that a lot of people attend the pageant.”
Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers are the reigning ambassadors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.