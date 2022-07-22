After two years of shutdowns due to COVID-19, the Red Wing Royal Ambassadors are back to crown three new title holders on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. during River City Days.

“We are so happy to be back in action,” Jamie Voigt, event coordinator, said. “We struggled to get everything in order, but we are ready.”

This year there are seven candidates – Elle Brandt, Kylie Griffin, Courtney Colwell, Katelyn Howe, Mara Kelly, Gabrielle Mueller and Madison Odziemski – and they are between the ages of 17 and 21.

Leading up to the pageant next weekend, each candidate attended classes on self defense, etiquette, table manners, stage presence, public speaking and interview skills.

“We work with them for about five months to grow their career and interpersonal skills,” Voigt said. “We don’t do hair and makeup training, it’s about growing as a person.”

Out of the seven candidates, three will be crowned as ambassadors with equal title status.

The winners receive:

$2,000 scholarship for college.

Sterling silver wing pendant by DeLeon Jewelers.

Sterling silver and pearl link bracelet by Wanshura Jewelers.

Sterling silver drop pearl earrings by Wanshura Jewelers.

Royal ambassador attire.

Women’s heritage boots by Red Wing Shoe Company.

Business outfit by Phileo Style.

8 by 12 portrait from Jodessa Liz Photography.

After the winners are crowned they will serve and “represent ‘Pretty Red Wing’ at communities across the state, promote and participate in the annual River City Days festival and the Red Wing Holiday Stroll, as well as volunteering and promoting local events, businesses and encouraging tourism to the community,” according to the royal ambassadors.

Voigt said the candidates and everyone involved are excited for next Sunday.

“We are so appreciative of the community support and hope that a lot of people attend the pageant.”

Program history The Miss Red Wing Program originally began in 1965 and continued until 1973. After a brief hiatus, the program resumed in 1983 in conjunction with the birth of the River City Days Festival. It was restructured at that time to no longer involve talent or swimsuit, it is now a program to empower young women. The program focuses on exposing candidates to the business world and teaching communication and social skills. In 2011, the program began selecting an ambassador team, no longer crowning a queen but instead choosing three young women of equal ranking who will share the responsibility of representing their hometown.