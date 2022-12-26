On Sunday, Dec 4, the MechaCoders, Red Wing’s robotics team, arrived at Maple Grove High School at 8 a.m. for robot inspection – passing inspection, they moved to the playing field to test the Wi-Fi connectivity and field environment and practiced grabbing little cones and lifting them onto stakes on the field.
Between the matches, the team returned to the maintenance area; sometimes a two-person team of judges would stop by to ask about 3D printing or design concepts.
When the qualifying round ended, the robot had suffered some small issues, and the student’s match record was 2 wins and 4 losses.
The team watched the championship matches and sat together as a team for the awards ceremony. The announcer described the design award, then listed the finalists, one of which was the MechaCoders.
The team sat up a little straighter as the announcer stated that because of the simplicity, effectiveness and uniqueness of the design, the trophy went to the MechaCoders.
The team has one more competition at Burnsville High School on Jan. 14.
