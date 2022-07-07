“Around the neighborhoods, I do feel like I saw a lot of unmowed lawns,” Red Wing City Council member Becky Norton said when asked how the area’s first No Mow May went.
During the month of May, Red Wing residents were allowed to grow out their lawns in order to protect and eventually increase pollinator populations.
The Public Works Department usually gives out citations for lawns with grass longer than 6 inches, but stopped this for 31 days.
“Public works was happy to get a break from citations since May is usually busy for them in other ways,” Norton said. “They liked knowing they did some good and . . . didn’t receive any complaints overall from the public.”
Norton was the organizer behind the city’s first event and said it was a good trial run.
“At council level, we didn’t change any ordinances for lawn length, but in my opinion we should look at this for next year to help educate the community even more,” Norton said. “See No Mow May is the flashy term, but it’s really about not mowing until it’s above 50 degrees Fahrenheit” for five consecutive days.
In the springtime, many pollinators, including bees, are coming out of hibernation and need flowers to feed on. Not mowing until the temperature increases allows the bees to fully leave hibernation and tall grass.
“Mowing on June 1 is just a guideline and if we looked at an ordinance change, allowing residents to not mow until temperatures change, this would be good for the pollinators and our ecosystem,” Norton said.
Norton explained that if the council were to look at changes, they would follow the standard process with public input.
“I think this season went good,” Norton said. “It’s great to get the community thinking about how good pollinators are for our own food supplies, trees and ecosystem . . . Bees are good. They don’t all sting and keep to themselves.”
While participating in No Mow May, Norton worked on her yard’s native landscaping.
“I didn’t mow as long as I could and I have native plants to increase the food for pollinators,” Norton said. “It’s easy for other residents to help feed pollinators by planting more native flowers.”
The Minnesota State DNR recommends the following native plants for pollinator food:
Blazing star
Compass plant
Fireweed
Gentian
Joe Pye weed
Lobelia
Lupine
Mountain mint
Obedient plant
Purple coneflower
Wild rose
Aster
Bergamot
Culver’s root
Goldenrod
Giant hyssop
Leadplant
Milkweed
Partridge pea
Penstemon
Prairie clover
Spiderwort
Sunflower
“I’m happy with this year’s No Mow May,” Norton said. “You know, we can’t tell if it made a difference in bee population now, but that because it’s the first time we did this. If we keep participating, then we will likely see an increase the following season. Hopefully the city keeps participating.”
