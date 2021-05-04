The Red Wing Police Department responded to the 600 block of Featherstone Road on the evening of Monday, May 3 for a report of gunshots near a residence. During their investigation, officers located a home with several bullet holes and spent shell casings around the residence. Officers conducted interviews and were made aware of a suspect.
On Tuesday, May 4 officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in law enforcement custody on pending charges.
At this time, the Red Wing Police Department believes this was an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the public. The Red Wing Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding this isolated incident, please contact the Red Wing Police Department at the non-emergency number: 651-385-3155.
The Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County sheriff’s office and the South East Minnesota Multijurisdictional task force violent crimes enforcement team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.