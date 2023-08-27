The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call reporting a structure fire just after midnight on Aug. 24.
At 12:14 a.m. the Red Wing Fire Department received the call and was dispatched to respond to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue in Red Wing.
“Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within three minutes and 37 seconds of receiving the call,” a news release from the department states. “Firefighters found fire through the roof upon arrival.”
Upon arrival, responders entered the residence and began to extinguish the fire. The department encountered some challenges during the response.
“One firefighter fell through the floor and was able to remove himself with the assistance of the other firefighters,” the department stated. “The firefighter was not injured and remained on scene. All firefighters exited the building and started a defensive operation.”
According to the Red Wing Fire Department, the residence did sustain major fire damage throughout the structure. No one was home during the time of the fire.
“The residence was left uninhabitable. Firefighters encountered significant difficulties extinguishing the fire due to the extremely high heat and humidity. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the news release stated.
During the response to the fire apparatus used at the scene included three fire engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance and two chief officers.
The Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Public Works and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers assisted the Red Wing Fire Department at the scene. Additionally, the Ellsworth Fire Department, Goodhue Fire Department, Zumbrota Fire Department and Hastings Ambulance assisted.
During the response to the incident, the Zumbrota Ambulance and Zumbrota Fire Department provided station coverage for the Red Wing Fire Department.
According to the Red Wing Fire Department, they received two additional emergency medical calls that were handled by neighboring communities during the incident.
