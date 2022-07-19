Red Wing Public Schools are once again asking voters for $1,650 per pupil putting its expiring tax levy on the November ballot.
Now district leaders are focusing on public outreach, connecting residents with information regarding the referendum and school board elections; both of which will be on the Nov.8 ballot.
“It’s [about] community conversations and connections,” Anne Robertson, communications manager, said during a school board workshop July 18.
The referendum has two parts:
$1,200 per student to improve current educational programs.
$450 per student, raising the total to $1,650 per student, to build on the college readiness and STEM courses that the district created after a referendum in 2018.
If passed, the district can expect to accumulate $4.48 million per year from local taxpayers to help grow and maintain its programming.
In November, residents will be voting to fill three school board seats up for election.
Arlen Diercks, Jim Bryant and Holly Tauer’s terms expire this year. Diercks announced Monday night that he will not be running for re-election.
“It has nothing to do with what has been going on in the last two years,” Diercks said. “I was blessed with eight years, and it’s been so rewarding to me to give back to the school that has given so much to me.”
Diercks is a Red Wing High School graduate.
Bryant and Tauer have not announced their plans.
Robertson and her team have decided to include board election information when conducting community conversations.
She shared the following district’s referendum planning calendar with board members, highlighting the “meet the candidates” event as having high public attendance in the past.
“Two years ago, it was highly successful,” Robertson said.
Calendar
Aug. 1
Referendum talking points presented to school board members to discuss and approve. These talking points will aid discussions with the public.
Social media posting on candidate filing period opens for school board elections.
Aug. 2
Referendum talking points ready for interested and declared board candidates.
Start contacting local community groups to offer presentations on the referendum.
Aug. 15
Report to school board on scheduled presentations that they can attend.
Social media posting on presentations to increase public awareness and attendance.
Aug. 25-26
Explain election parameters to staff.
Sept. 7
Voter turnout seminar.
Sept. 15
Meet the school board candidates event. More will become available at a later date.
Sept. 23
Absentee ballots become available.
The district recommends anyone looking for event information to check social media for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.