Red Wing Public Schools is renewing its expiring tax levy, asking voters on Nov. 8 to keep it the same at $1,650 per pupil.
“I think we have shown that we are spending the money the way it needs to be done,” school board member Arlen Diercks said. “The money needs to keep coming.”
If passed, the referendum will be applicable for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024, unless otherwise revoked in a future decision.
The previous referendum passed in 2018 with the following levies:
$1,200 per student for the first question;
An additional $450 per student, raising the total to $1,650 per student, for the second question.
By keeping the questions the same, Red Wing schools can expect to accumulate $4,487,670 per year from local taxpayers to help grow and maintain its programming.
What is a referendum?
For additional revenue, school districts can bring forth a series of questions or requests directly to local residents and voters.
According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, districts conduct a referendum for one of three reasons:
General operating purposes.
Building needs.
Down payment program.
Red Wing Public Schools is renewing its referendum to continue its college readiness program and STEM courses.
