Another position at Red Wing Public Schools has been filled.
Lisa Rider has been named as the district’s new director of finance and operations.
“Given the complexities of education finances today, the district chose to hire a full-time, multi-faceted professional after a longtime business consultant stepped down,” Superintendent Martina Wagner said.
Included in the position, Rider will be overseeing several district departments such as: payroll, district office support staff, information technology, health services, budgeting, revenues and expenditures.
“Lisa Rider brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in school finance as well as personnel management,” Wagner said. “She is the ideal person to step into this vital role at Red Wing Public Schools. We are fortunate to have her join the leadership team.”
RIder will start July 17.
“Service to schools and their communities has been my career and I look forward to joining the Red Wing Public Schools team to continue this work ,” Rider said.
According to a news release from the district, Rider began her career as a school finance auditor.
“That work led to positions on the other side of the ledger: working within public schools – most recently St. Paul Public Schools. Her experience includes positions in Region V Computer Service Coop, and Farmington and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts,” the release stated.
“My husband and I have long enjoyed visiting Red Wing, and we are excited to learn more about this beautiful community,” Rider said.
