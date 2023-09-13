Creative, courageous, united- Red Wing Public Schools hopes to emulate these three words this school year both in and out of the classroom.
The first week back at school is off to a smooth start.
“Climate and culture and energy is really high. We did a lot of work this summer to gel our executive leadership team to be ready,” Superintendent Martina Wagner said. “The environment we build for students to feel like they are seen and heard is important.”
About 2,000 students, staff and community members worked with the district last spring to develop a sense of shared purpose and school identity.
“Our new maxim that came out of 2,000 voices coming to the table last year to work with us and the strategic planner to put together what the community wants our students to have for life after high school,” she said. “That is how we got the creative, courageous, united, and this year is about aspiring to those three words.”
Wagner has been checking in on each of the schools during this first week back. She feels it is really important for her to be visible to the community and creating a sense of unity.
“We are five buildings, but one team and we are really trying to enforce that this school year,” Wagner said. “That helps to unite us.”
The first day of school went smoothly across the district and administrators were excited to welcome students back in the doors.
“We are off to a wonderful start to our new school year at Twin Bluff Middle School. Students were excited to return-even if they didn't want to admit it-and the energy level of both students and staff was amazing,” Patrick Beierman principal at Twin Bluff Middle School said. “We are looking forward to another safe and engaging year working alongside our families.”
Principal Jen Grove at Burnside Elementary is also looking forward to another great year.
“The start of the school year has been great. School staff have worked hard to be ready for the students. When we see the smiling student faces, it makes our behind the scenes work so worthwhile,” she said.
At Sunnyside Elementary, Principal Mike Pagel is looking forward to building connections and seeing the students grow.
“The first day of school at Sunnyside is always a busy one, especially with our new kindergarten students. I'm amazed every year at the work teachers put in on day one to help students feel welcomed and learn routines and procedures,” Pagel said. “I'm equally amazed at how quickly our young students settle into those routines. I'm happy that the building is again full of energy and excitement, and I look forward to a year full of learning and connections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.