Red Wing Public Library

File photo

Story walks 

The walks will be available to experience all day on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 21 and 28. The story walk will be at Bay Point Park 

Author talk

Allen Eskens will give a talk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the library’s Foot Room.

Rock and Read

Preschoolers can enjoy stories at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and 28 at the library. 

Toddler story time 

Toddler stories will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and 20 at the library. 

Lego Club

The hour dedicated to building will be from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the library.  

Diversity with youth 

This Diversity, Resilience and Building Connection with Youth event will be presented by Maggie Cichosz, the engagement specialist for Goodhue County Health & Human Services. The presentation begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the library. 

Story time 

Learn about pollinators in the park with Goodhue County master gardeners. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Colvill Park. 

Writer’s Ink

Young writers in grades 5-12 can gather from 1:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the library. 

