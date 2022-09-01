Story walks
The walks will be available to experience all day on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 21 and 28. The story walk will be at Bay Point Park
Author talk
Allen Eskens will give a talk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the library’s Foot Room.
Rock and Read
Preschoolers can enjoy stories at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and 28 at the library.
Toddler story time
Toddler stories will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and 20 at the library.
Lego Club
The hour dedicated to building will be from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the library.
Diversity with youth
This Diversity, Resilience and Building Connection with Youth event will be presented by Maggie Cichosz, the engagement specialist for Goodhue County Health & Human Services. The presentation begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the library.
Story time
Learn about pollinators in the park with Goodhue County master gardeners. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Colvill Park.
Writer’s Ink
Young writers in grades 5-12 can gather from 1:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the library.
