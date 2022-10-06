Red Wing High School graduates are assured of a free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast.
The announcement was made at the college on Thursday morning thanks to a commitment from Jones Family Foundation.
“The Red Wing College Promise is a new program that ensures that every eligible student graduating from a Red Wing Public High School in 2023 and beyond will have access to a tuition-free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Minnesota State College President Southeast Dr. Marsha Danielson said.
A statistic from National Student Clearinghouse shows 43% of adults who are ages 20-34 dropout of college not because of academic struggles but because of financial struggles.
The Jones Family Foundation and Minnesota State College Southeast are eliminating that financial struggle for students who live in Red Wing.
Students who live in the Red Wing Public School District and are eligible can now plan to attend Minnesota State College Southeast without the burden of large costs.
The Red Wing Promise guarantees access to an education at Minnesota State College Southeast to qualifying students that graduate from Red Wing High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline.
The Jones Family Foundation partnered with Minnesota State College Southeast to cover the full cost of tuition and fees for two years of college. The program provides an additional stipend of $500 each year for books, supplies and other tools.
The program will guarantee that students will receive up to 70 credits, this is the equivalent to a two-year associate's degree and is worth $14,000 for each student.
Higher education has many barriers attached when it comes to finances. According to educationdata.org the cost of college tuition and fees has risen 179.2% over the past 20 years.
With this program the Jones Family Foundation is hoping to break those barriers for students while simultaneously benefiting the local community and economy.
Education is an important priority to Anne and Scott Jones, they consider education to be the equalizer.
“There should be no financial barriers to any of the Red Wing students to consider college even if they weren’t thinking about it before,” co-founder of the Jones Family Foundation Scott Jones said.
“My father was a very wise man, and he said to me years ago that education is the great equalizer and like most things that my father told me it was pretty straightforward until later when I realized all of the hidden meaning behind that,” he continued. ”
Before this program, the Jones Family Foundation provided scholarships to several students hoping to pursue a higher education.
“The Jones Family Foundation has been in the scholarship business for many years. Beginning in 2001 with the establishment of the Jones Family Foundation scholarship fund which honored the legacy of Ora G. Jones,” said Dan Masset, board chair of the Jones Family Foundation.
The Jones Family Foundation has provided scholarships over the past 21 years to 100 students.
In addition to providing students with the opportunity to achieve a college education the hope is to bring more people into the school district.
“This reduces equity gaps that we have been working on in Red Wing for some time,” Red Wing Public Schools interim Superintendent Frank Norton said. “This will also improve retention at Red Wing schools… this also may attract more students into Red Wing Public Schools.”
The Red Wing Promise will cover the costs of tuition and fees after students apply for other financial aid and scholarships. The remainder of fees after those costs are subtracted will be completely covered.
There are qualifications that students must reach to be eligible for the program.
To qualify students in their junior and senior years must have a 2.0 grade point average or be a first-generation college student, low-income or be a part of an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
The college is making strides toward equity for their students and continuing to show their interest in students' success.
“This has just set Red Wing apart as a city that invests in its youth and that we will give them the education they need to be successful,” Danielson said. “This is really about taking all the barriers away and we really care about our students here and we know our students by name, we want to see them succeed.”
The program is one step in the direction toward making a college education accessible. This partnership between Minnesota State College Southeast and the Jones Family Foundation is just in the beginning stages.
“The commitment isn’t just for a couple of years, it is permanent and one of the things we wanted to be really sure of is that financially this is sustainable within the foundation,” Jones said.
“We know financially that this is sustainable, but we also believe that if this grows to be huge and we think it has the capacity to do that, we can tap into partners in the community,” he continued.
The Jones Family Foundation and Minnesota State College Southeast are expecting this program to grow and benefit more students and the Red Wing community each year.
“I think more people will consider Red Wing as a place to move to. Corporations are recruiting people to work in this community and they choose not to live in Red Wing. This may be a reason for those people to move to the city and that helps the school district and the tax base,” Jones said.
The board of directors at the Jones Family Foundation worked with the college on this program. Each was excited to bring this opportunity to their community.
“Our foundation thinks that a strong college is really an important piece of the community and this college is so fluid that as they learn what employers need they can create those programs and with financial barriers removed students can utilize those programs and it is just a win for everybody,” Jones Family Foundation board member Sheila Beckner said.
Minnesota State College Southeast has launched a website with more information and resources for families and students who are interested in the program. Information can be found at southeastmn.edu/RedWingPromise.
