Theft
Pottery Place Antiques, 2000 Old West Main Street, reported on May 28 that jewelry was stolen from a display case (value: $4,605).
A resident of Foursome Street reported on May 29 that a phone had been stolen from their residence (value: $910).
A Red Wing resident reported on May 30 that a hanging flower basket was stolen from a gravesite at Burnside Cemetery (value: $50).
Property damage
A resident on Gernentz Fork reported on May 30 that someone drove onto the grass and hit their mailbox (value: $75).
Citations
May 26
Carson Lee Curtis, Red Wing, 25, issued in west area, failure to obtain a new driver’s license after changing name or address.
May 27
Jennifer Marie Sakry, Red Wing, 42, issued in upper Burnside, expired registration.
May 28
Joseph Walter Ward Boster, Red Wing, 33, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, trespassing.
May 29
Jayden Paul Daniel Midtovne, Byron, 19, issued in west area, expired registration.
May 30
Tanner William Wright, Red Wing, 32, issued in southeast area, DWI, alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours, possession of drug paraphernalia, headlamps required.
Martius Quesean Bolden, Red Wing, 28, issued in southeast area, driving after license suspension, motorcycle driving without endorsement.
Swarna Peris, Hastings, 74, issued in west area, speeding: 64 in 45.
May 31
Christopher Allen King, Bay City, 31, driving after license suspension, speeding: 54 in 40.
