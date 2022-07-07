Red Wing police file photo
File photo

Theft 

A resident of Peaceful Ridge Road reported on June 29 that an ATV was stolen from their residence. No value given. 

Citations 

June 29

Mitchell John Wells, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, expired registration. 

June 30

Sarah Anne Regenscheid, Bay City, 34, issued in west area, driving after license suspension, wireless communication device in vehicle. 

Derrick Lee Plank, Red Wing, 33, issued in downtown, driving after license cancellation. 

Minty M. Myers, Brooklyn Park, 55, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 65 in 55.

