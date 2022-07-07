Theft
A resident of Peaceful Ridge Road reported on June 29 that an ATV was stolen from their residence. No value given.
Citations
June 29
Mitchell John Wells, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, expired registration.
June 30
Sarah Anne Regenscheid, Bay City, 34, issued in west area, driving after license suspension, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Derrick Lee Plank, Red Wing, 33, issued in downtown, driving after license cancellation.
Minty M. Myers, Brooklyn Park, 55, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 65 in 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.