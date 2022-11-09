Theft
A resident of Frenn Avenue reported on Nov. 1 that items had been stolen from the bed of a truck while it was parked at their residence (value: $450).
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 2 that a bike was stolen from the YMCA, 434 Main St. (value: $300).
Citations
Oct. 27
Elijah Properous Jonas, St. Paul, 25, issued in Welch Township, driving without proof of insurance, driving after license revocation.
Nelson Charles Thomas, Red Wing, 40, issued in lower Burnside, driving without a valid license.
Haley Marie Staege, Red Wing, 21, issued in east end, police communication equipment use.
Trever Steven Knutson, Red Wing, 25, issued in east end, disorderly conduct, exhibition driving.
Oct. 28
Jeanette E. Garner, Zion, Illinois, 32, issued in Welch Township, driving without a valid license.
Lillian Mary Black Trail Deer, Welch, 18, issued in lower Burnside, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Stephan William Hase, Red Wing, 73, issued in downtown, DWI, alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours.
Alexander Gregory Pearson, Red Wing, 29, issued in west area, expired registration.
Lloyd Albert Theodore Weller, homeless, 40, issued in south area, driving after license revocation.
Diamond Marie Clifton, Red Wing, 24, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Dylan Christopher Dole, Red Wing, 18, issued in west area, driver involved in vehicle accident fails to stop for collision, uninsured vehicle.
Oct. 29
Kyle Keith Daniels, Minot, North Dakota, 37, issued in west area, driving after license suspension.
Donald Nicholas Garcia, Red wing, 20, issued in east end, driving after license cancellation.
Janell Susan Demuth-Clos, Minneapolis, 41, issued in east area, driving after license revocation.
Eddie Manuel Becerra Perez, Bellechester, 32, issued in downtown, driving after license cancellation.
Oct. 30
Michael Lee Underwood, Red Wing, 31, issued in east end, instruction permit violation, driving without proof of insurance.
Steven Robert Eckhoff, Red Wing, 71, issued in south area, tampers, circumvents or bypasses ignition interlock device, uninsured vehicle.
Rachel Marie Shell, Red Wing, 33, issued in lower Burnside, illegal burn.
Brianna Marie Smith, Red Wing, 19, issued in west area, harassment conduct violation, following vehicle more closely than reasonable.
Oct. 31
Jeremiah Michael L. Meyers, Red Wing, 36, issued in upper Burnside, careless driving.
Jason Frank Kaufmann, Red Wing, 47, issued in west area, tampering with ignition interlock device.
Justine Lee Hoyer, Hager City, 35, issued in east area, trespassing.
Nov. 1
Anthony Dean Maher, Hastings, 21, issued in Lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Daniel Gebrekidan, Shakopee, 51, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 68 in 50.
Nov. 2
Seth Kevin Anderson, Red Wing, 35, issued in west area, vehicle plates/permit required.
Xander Lavaye Emmick, Randolph, 19, issued in downtown, uninsured vehicle.
Nov. 3
Cody Austin Deyo, Hastings, 31, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle, operate vehicle without plates.
Nov. 4
Debra Renee Edwards, Red Wing, 52, issued in southeast area, driving after license cancellation.
Michaela Rae Alderink, Fairfax, 36, issued in downtown, driving without proof of insurance, failure to yield right of way.
Nov. 5
Nicholas Ryan Stecki, Rochester, 21, issued in downtown, driving without proof of insurance.
Benjamin Michael Koziolek, Rochester, 19, issued in downtown, driving without proof of insurance.
Todd Allan Nelson, Rochester, 54, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance, driver involved in collision fails to stop, unregistered vehicle.
Nov. 6
Velma Angalabiri, Red Wing, 44, issued in south area, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct.
Jessica Lynn Nitchals, Red Wing, 40, issued in west area, driving after license revocation, fail to signal for turn.
Alexander Gerhar Ackermann, Red Wing, 51, issued in west area, disorderly conduct.
