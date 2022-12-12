Theft
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500).
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street and 13th Street was reported stolen (value: $200).
Citations
Nov. 7
Cruz Gutierrez Eugenio, Rochester, 32, issued in Welch Township, driving without a valid license.
Peter Martin Beasley, Richfield, 40, issued in lower Burnside, uninsured vehicle.
Jibril Abukar, Rochester, 25, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving after license revocation, possession of over 1.4 grams of marihuana in a motor vehicle.
Ian Michael Nibbe, Red Wing, 19, issued in west area, speeding: 39 in 30, uninsured vehicle.
Austin Salone Chaney Stone, Red Wing, 18, issued in downtown, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle.
Kelsey Lee Sletten, Red Wing, 27, issued in lower Burnside, vehicle registration/plates required.
Devon Paul Anway, Red Wing, 19, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle.
Donna Mae Brockman, Lake City, 62, issued in lower Burnside, passing parked authorized vehicle in same direction.
Nov. 8
Amy E. Sprewer, Appleton, 36, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving without a valid license.
Nov. 9
Dennis Alan Anderson, Red Wing, 33, issued in west area, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Nov. 11
Billy Joe Stephenson, Red Wing, 42, issued in west area, trespassing.
Katrina Marie Stewart, Rochester, 25, issued in downtown, expired registration.
Jonathan Thomas Glass, Red Wing, 39, issued in southeast area, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Jack Thomas Rivall, Welch, 36, issued in Prairie Island, open burning violation.
Nov. 12
Skylar Jean Baird, Cannon Falls, 24, issued in west area, driving after license revocation.
Kari Ann Waste, Red Wing, 51, issued in downtown, expired registration, DWI, fourth-degree DWI.
Michael Joseph Ammann, Rosemount, 54, issued in southeast area, speeding: 64 in 45.
Emma Rose White, Hastings, 18, issued in west area, underage drinking and driving, open bottle law, possession of small amount of marijuana.
Nov. 13
Cecilia Nicole Hardacker, Minneapolis, 30, issued in upper Burnside, expired registration.
Justin Majerus Montgomery, Red Wing, 35, issued in lower Burnside, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct.
Nov. 14
Jessica Marie Laurie, Burnsville, 40, issued in west area, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle, uninsured vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle signal maintenance.
Paul Sanchez-Morales, Red Wing, 39, issued in southeast area, driving without a valid license, uninsured vehicle.
Haylay Marie Pedro-Peterson, Red Wing, 21, issued in west area, speeding: 39 in 30.
Nov. 15
Zachery James Leckey, Red Wing, 34, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle.
Nicholas Duane Martinez, Rochester, 40, issued in east end, uninsured vehicle, driving without a valid license.
William Manolo Reyna Garcia, Red Wing, 25, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving after license suspension.
Thomas Leon Jessen, Red Wing, 39, issued in downtown, vehicle registration required.
Salome Antonio Flores Torres, Red Wing, 38, issued in west area, speeding: 39 in 30, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance.
Zachary Thomas Sloan, Welch, 37, issued in west area, speeding: 47 in 30.
Nov. 18
Kimberly Marie Berger, Stratford, Iowa, 46, issued in upper Burnside, driving without proof of insurance.
Jay Dale Oberg, Hager City, 42, issued in east end, uninsured vehicle.
Eve Elizabeth Seymour, Red Wing, 22, issued in downtown, failure to yield at yield sign, driving without proof of insurance.
Joshua Eugene Rietmann, Red Wing, 46, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Nicholas Eric Reinhart, Red Wing, 34, issued in east end, driving after license revocation.
Susanna Jean Zrucky, Dodge Center, 39, issued in lower Burnside, failure to stop at stop sign or stop line at entrance to through highway.
Robert Roger Eggenberger, Red Wing, 41, issued in lower Burnside, operate an unregistered vehicle without plates on public street.
Ricky Chue Moua, Maplewood, 35, issued in Welch Township, driving after license revocation.
Jordy Alfredo Ordonez Garcia, 26, issued in upper Burnside, driving without a valid license.
Nov. 19
Tyrell Ventrell Smith, Red Wing, 19, issued in east end, driving after license revocation.
George John Nemanich, 57, issued in west area, speeding: 40 in 30.
Anthony Green, Minneapolis, 57, issued in west area, driving without a valid license.
Ricky Lee Fulp, Eden Prairie, 63, issued in lower Burnside, passing parked authorized vehicle.
Ethan Nicholas Rossi, Red Wing, 24, issued in downtown, operate an unregistered vehicle without plates on a public street, failure to obtain new license after changing name or address.
Madison Evan Hoium Schultz, Red wing, 28, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle.
Nov. 20
Monica Inez Pardalis Torres, Red Wing, 41, issued in southeast area, driving without a valid license.
Maria Guada Melandez-Teran, 58, issued in west area, illegal burn.
Juan Martin Solis Moreno, St. Louis Park, 33, issued in downtown, driving without a valid license.
Nov. 21
James Eugene Ogrady, Minneiska, 56, issued in west area, passing parked authorized vehicle.
Faisa Abdiaziz Abdulla, Savage, 34, issued in Welch Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Peter Yang, Fridley, 28, issued in Prairie Island, driving after license revocation.
Sianna Jolae Garcia, Red Wing, 18, issued in west area, speeding: 40 in 30.
Susan Marie Kruger, Lake City, 58, issued in lower Burnside, failure to stop at stop sign or stop line at entrance to through highway.
Nov. 29
Bridget Ada Mueske, Red Wing, 43, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Zenetta Octavia Brooks, Red Wing, 28, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Dec. 2
Joseph Gordon Subby, Red Wing, 44, issued in southeast area, driving after license suspension.
Isaac Suomie Paye, Brooklyn Park, 72, issued in west area, no parking zone violation.
Uzochukwu Louis Anughora, Hastings, 36, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Lisa Marie Curtis, Stanton, 35, issued in lower Burnside, trespassing.
Dec. 3
William Howard Denzer, Rochester, 36, issued in Prairie Island, driving after license revocation.
William Raymond Beach, Red Wing, 35, issued in southeast area, uninsured vehicle.
Dec. 4
Ezequiel Jose Rodriguez, Red Wing, 26, issued in downtown, driving without a valid license.
Gary James Rodriguez Rolfer, Cottage Grove, 35, issued in west area, speeding: 75 in 40, driving without proof of insurance.
Jason Frank Kaufmann, Red Wing, 47, issued in Prairie Island, ignition interlock tampering, driving without proof of insurance.
Dec. 5
Kelly William Langhans, Red Wing, 47, issued in south area, speeding: 40 in 30.
Dec. 6
Gregory Allen Berg, Red Wing, 61, issued in southeast area, uninsured vehicle.
Derrick Wozizung Liwo, Red Wing, 36, issued in west area, uninsured vehicle.
