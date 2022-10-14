Theft
A resident of Aspen Avenue reported on Sept. 23 that a backpack with items inside was stolen out of a vehicle while it was parked at their residence (value: $2,200).
A resident of Maple Street reported on Sept. 28 that two bicycles were stolen off of their porch (value: $1,600).
A Red Wing resident reported on Sept. 29 that items were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a storage facility on East 7th Street (value: $130).
An individual from Arizona reported on Oct. 1 that a window was broken and items were stolen out of a vehicle while it was parked in the St. James Ramp (damage value: $250, theft value: $600).
A Red Wing resident reported on Oct. 3 that items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the Red Wing Self Storage (value: $6,250).
A Red Wing resident reported on Oct. 3 that a house on Collischan Road was entered and items were stolen (value: $112).
An individual reported on Oct. 4 that a sign had been stolen from the wall at the Red Wing Depot. No value given.
A Red Wing resident reported on Oct. 9 that a trailer hitch was stolen off of their vehicle while it was parked at Menards, 320 Tyler Road South (value: $360).
A resident of Centennial Street reported on Oct. 10 that a bicycle was stolen from the front of their residence (value: $130).
Property damage
A St. Paul resident reported on Sept. 23 that their vehicle was damaged while it was parked on Oakridge Drive (value estimate: $1,000).
Citations
Sept. 28
Keith Edward Milverstedt, Red Wing, 26, issued in west area, expired registration.
Andrew James Swanson, Orono, 22, issued in west area, speeding: 70 in 50.
Dascha Marie Parkhurst, Welch, 29, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Sept. 29
Karen Elizabeth Sylla, Red Wing, 60, issued in lower Burnside, failure to yield right of way.
Juan Carlos Itechua, 31, issued in lower Burnside, driving without a valid license.
Alfredo A. Perez-Goplen, Ellsworth, 33, issued in south area, driving after license revocation.
Fantachia Amber Jones, St. Paul, 41, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license revocation.
Andrew Josef Brener, St. Louise Park, 52, issued in west area, seat belt required.
Samuel Scott Jewson, Wabasha, 26, issued in Red Wing lower Burnside, speeding: 68 in 50, failure to obey traffic control device.
Michelle Katherine Stockman, Lake City, 42, issued in west area, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Sept. 30
Anthony James Swenson, Zumbrota, 37, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 54 in 45.
Katie Rose Peters, Red Wing, 36, issued in southeast area, trespassing, dog/cat at large.
Oct. 1
Steven Gordon Rice, Red Wing, 52, issued in downtown, uninsured vehicle.
Octavia Shanice Harris, Red Wing, 35, issued in east end, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Oct. 2
Randy Allen Knight, Inver Grove Heights, 43, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Deshawn Lee Smith, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, driving after license suspension, driving without proof of insurance.
Oct. 3
Patricia Jeanne Holtan, Rochester, 56, issued in downtown, failure to stop at stop sign or stop lines at entrance to highway.
Vanessa Carol-Mae Mitchell, Red Wing, 45, issued in southeast area, driving after license suspension, driving without proof of insurance.
Arieanna Lagiena C. Johnson, Red Wing, 23, issued in east end, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Oct. 4
Rick Lee Morrell, Red Wing, 45, issued in lower Burnside, speeding: 75 in 50.
Oct. 9
Bryson Curtis Herbert, Red Wing, 27, issued in south area, careless driving.
Oct. 10
Michael Gregory Howlett, Red Wing, 38, issued in downtown, driving after license revocation.
Deshawn Lee Smith, Red Wing, 44, issued in west area, driving after license suspension.
